Out of every birthday party idea, a Disney-themed bash is the way to go. Who wouldn't want to get nostalgic and celebrate their big day at Disney or Disneyland? It's not just about riding Space Mountain, posing in front of castles, and enjoying churros, either. There are a lot of things to do at Disney on your birthday that you may not even know about.

As someone who's obsessed with celebrating birthdays and going to the Disney parks, I'm the go-to person to help you plan an epic party you'll never forget. It's been a tradition of mine since I was little to spend my birthday at Disney. You'd think that having the same kind of celebration year after year would get boring, but that's not possible when it comes to Disney.

If you're someone who looks forward to an elaborate birthday cake, you know Disney has all the sweet treats you could dream of. If spending time with your best friends is what you really want, there's no better place to capture group selfies than in front of Cinderella's castle in your Minnie and Mickey ears.

Consider me your ultimate guide. I'm more than happy to share all the tips and tricks so you have the best birthday yet. All you have to do is refer to this list and let me share this whole new birthday Disney world with you.

1. Drink Around The World At Epcot Rachel Chapman If you're 21 or over, celebrating your birthday at Epcot should definitely be on your bucket list. Only at Disney can you hop from country to country in a matter of minutes. So, drink around the world with your friends. Kick things off in Mexico with a margarita. Along the way, sip champagne in France and have sake in Japan.

2. Have A Character Breakfast With Your Besties Instead of a typical brunch outing, have a character breakfast with Mickey and friends. The all-you-can-eat Micke waffles at the breakfast buffet should be enticing enough, but with Disney, you get so much more. While you're savoring the most delicious breakfast fare, you can meet some of your favorite Disney characters. There's need to wait in a long long to get cute birthday pics for the 'Gram.

3. Plan A Scavenger Hunt Throughout The Park If there are certain things you know you want to do at the park, make sure you check all of them off on your birthday. It is your special day, after all, so create a scavenger hunt. Include all of your favorite rides, treats, and Instagrammable spots on the checklist.

5. Stay At One Of The Resorts On Property Rachel Chapman Disney isn't solely about the parks. They have some of the most incredible resorts you can stay at on property, too. My favorite tradition is booking a room at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa for my birthday. My friends and I can relax after spending all day in the park, complete with face masks and plush hotel robes.

6. Try To Make "Magic Moments" Happen If you're celebrating your birthday at Disney, the first thing you need to do is head to City Hall for a birthday button. They'll write your name on it so you can proudly wear it around the park. At every turn, cast members might wish you a happy birthday, and you never know when a "magic moment" will happen. For instance, once I got an extra Mickey pretzel from a cast member just because it was my birthday.

7. Lounge Poolside For a chill birthday, spend the day at one of the resort pools or water parks. You can lounge on a chair and soak up the sun. Then, rest while sippin' on your favorite drink. (I highly recommend the Piña CoLAVA, which is a piña colada with raspberry purée and Bacardi Black Razz Rum.)

8. Treat Yourself At The Spa There are also amazing spas at Disney if you're looking to treat your birthday self. I love getting a massage if I'm staying at either the Grand Californian or Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. You can also get a manicure with your besties so your nails are on point later for all the foodie pics you want to snap for the 'Gram.

9. Get The Most Epic Group Picture With Your Fave Characters Instead of scrolling through your phone for the best selfie to post on your birthday, you can have a birthday photo shoot in the park. You'll have your pick of Disney characters to take pictures with, including Mickey and Donald Duck. Try to capture a group pic with a bunch of your favorite characters.