If you haven't already heard, a super popular mouse had his 90th birthday this past November. Of course, I'm talking about Mickey Mouse. The lovable, iconic Disney character celebrated a major milestone, and according to the Disney Parks Blog, all of the Disney parks decided to turn his birthday into a series of celebrations that are still going on. Nowadays, there's no better way to document the memories than by doing something for the 'Gram — which is exactly what the big cheese has planned. As a matter of fact, I went to Disneyland's Mickey Mouse pop-up museum with my sister, and it was everything I ever wanted and more.

Get ready to rock your Mickey ears, because the Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration museum has arrived at the Downtown Disney District. My sister was in town, and it was the perfect excuse to check it out. We both love Disney and going to Instagram museums, so it didn't take much for me to convince her to go.

After buying our tickets, we were taken to a waiting room filled with couches and music while we waited for our group to be called. I didn't really know what to expect, but on the wall, I saw a map that listed seven themed rooms. I couldn't wait to see each one.

Be on the lookout for Minnie Mouse, too.

The first room was all about Mickey and his number one, Minnie. The main attraction is a big Minnie bow that you can lounge on for the cutest pics ever. We were told that each room has hidden Minnies, which is a fun switch-up from the usual hidden Mickeys which are located all over the Disney properties. My sister and I made it our mission to find all of the Minnies within the museum, and I'm happy to tell you, we succeeded.

There's lots of fun to interact with.

The next room is a trip back in time, and a celebration of the OG black and white Mickey cartoons like Steamboat Willie. There's a wall full of Mickey plush toys, and a setup where you can pretend to be Steamboat Willie. I got a super cute boomerang of me whistling like I'm Mickey Mouse for my Insta story.

Disney's very own infinity room is a magical highlight.

It wouldn't be Disney without a little magic. In the Sorcerer Mickey's Magic room, there are some black lights that illuminate the cool designs on the walls. There's also Disney's version of an infinity room with tons of colorful lights, mirrors, and a silver Mickey statue in the middle. This room was my favorite. My sister and I danced around to The Mickey Mouse Club theme song that was playing, and felt super nostalgic.

You'll take a walk down Memory Lane.

Overall, I had a lot of fun at the Pop-Up Disney! museum. Every room was a surprise and super fun to interact with. Though, the best was just hanging out with my sister. The museum let us take a stroll down Memory Lane and feel like kids again. We made looking for hidden Minnies a game, and got to take pictures together like we did when we were little at the Magic Kingdom.

If you're looking for something new, and consider yourself a Disney lover, this experience will definitely be right up your alley. Just don't forget to use #PopUpDisney for all of your pics on the 'Gram of you smiling from Mickey ear-to-ear.