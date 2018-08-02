10 Things Every Halloween Lover Can Relate To When You're Always Creepin' It Real

Once the end of the summer rolls around, I'm already in the Halloween spirit. I'm going back and forth between costumes, and planning out every autumn weekend with haunted houses, pumpkin patches, apple picking, and Hocus Pocus marathons. I'm obsessed with this time of year, and I know there are things every Halloween lover can relate to. When I find someone who also enjoys the "Monster Mash" just as much as me, and wants to go running into a haunted house rather than away from it, I know these people are my kind of people. Forget Christmas, we all know that fall is actually the most wonderful time of the year, and I can't wait for the Halloween season to begin.

In fact, since I feel like other holidays end up starting a little earlier each year, it's safe to say that we can start preparing for All Hallows' Eve. So, for my fellow Halloween lovers who deal with these 10 things every year, we can finally break out the decorations, start eating candy corn, and gathering the materials for our award-winning costumes. I say, "When you've got it, haunt it," so get ready to have a wickedly fangtastic Halloween season.

1 You Don't Wait Until The Last-Minute To Figure Out Your Costume Giphy All year, you're filing away good ideas for costumes when they pop up on Pinterest and social media. You go back and forth with your besties leading up to the big month, until you've settled on the absolute greatest costume of all time. You don't want to just show up to your Halloween party in something you threw together last-minute. Instead, you want to turn heads in your costume all night long.

2 'Hocus Pocus' Is In Rotation On Your TV All Month Giphy I don't care what you try to say about Christmas movies, Halloween is hands down the best holiday for films, in my personal opinion. When you have gems like Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Halloweentown, you'll always have something to watch. In fact, I feel #blessed since Freeform is taking their 13 Days of Halloween and now making it 31 days this year. I plan on having Hocus Pocus on repeat all month long.

3 You Know That Pumpkin Patches Are A Must For Your Gourd Friends Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy The fall has the best activities for you and your entire squad. Every weekend should be filled with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and hayrides. I plan on going to a pumpkin patch with my besties and getting the best #SquashGoals pic for the 'Gram. Then, we're taking those pumpkins home, and carving some killer jack-o-lanterns.

4 You're Here For The Spooky And Scary Giphy Halloween lovers aren't afraid of any ghosts. You actually embrace all things spooky and scary. Bring on the haunted houses, bone-chilling movies, and theme park fright nights. You love it all.

5 You Can't Wait To Try Every Halloween Recipe You See Ruth Black/Stocksy Halloween is the perfect time to get your friends together for a baking party. Let's be real: You can't wait to try out all of the skeleton cupcakes, zombie dirt cups, and ghost brownie recipes you see on Pinterest. Not only is everything tasty AF, but cute and totally Instagram-worthy. Make your followers swoon.

6 You're Already Planning A Halloween Party To Top Last Year's BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy A Halloween party is a must for you! Each year, you invite over all of your ghoulfriends for a night of the living dead — complete with tasty treats, spooky music, and killer costumes. You've even already started planning out how to make this year's party better than last year's.

7 You Still Follow Your Favorite Halloween Traditions From When You Were Little Giphy You know Halloween isn't a holiday just for kids, and you still follow some traditions from when you were little. You might love to carve pumpkins, and show off your designs each year with your family. Whatever these special traditions may be, you plan on keeping up with them, even as you get older.

8 You've Got A Spotify Playlist Ready To Go Giphy I have a Halloween playlist ready to start playing whenever I get in the mood. Obviously, it has the classics like "Monster Mash" and "Thriller" by Michael Jackson. It also includes some faves from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the hilarious "Werewolf Bar Mitzvah" from 30 Rock. (You've probably already played your Halloween playlist a few times this year, TBH.)

9 You Can't Wait To Break Out The Halloween Decorations Milles Studio/Stocksy You're just counting down the days until it's OK to finally put up all of your Halloween decorations. You have a box in a closet somewhere that's filled with skeletons, spider webs, and plastic pumpkins. You also love to find some DIY Halloween crafts on YouTube to try out each year.