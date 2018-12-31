10 Resolutions For The Non-Morning Person, Because The Struggle Can Be So Real

As a non-morning person myself, I understand the struggle is all too real when you and the early hours of the a.m. just don't get along. You've tried to be an early bird who catches the worm, but you've always been more of a bird who ops for hitting the snooze button instead. You'd love to witness the beauty of the sunrise with a cup of coffee in hand, but having to part with your cozy bed on a cold winter morning is tough stuff. However, there are some things you can do — like set certain resolutions for the non-morning person — to ensure that the new year means a new (morning) you.

I love a fresh start, and that's exactly what comes with Jan. 1. The minute you flip over your calendar for the new year is like pushing a reset button. You're ready and motivated to start off with your new goals on the right foot, or in this case, waking up on the right side of the bed.

It may not be as easy as flipping a light switch, but you can definitely set these 10 resolutions to make sure by December 2019, you and the morning are close like the BFFs you always hoped you could be.

1 Try To Go To Sleep A Little Earlier LightField Studios/Shutterstock Getting more sleep may make it easier for you to leave your bed in the morning. Even going to bed 10 minutes earlier than you normally do could make a difference. It's likely true that you couldn't wait for the day when you didn't have a bedtime anymore, but maybe it's time to set one again to get back on track.

2 Get Your Morning Routine Down Pat Elvira Koneva/Shutterstock Sticking to a routine in the morning will help get you going. Have a set order of what you do in the bathroom: brush your teeth, wash your face, and then, jump in the shower. After you're done with the bathroom, make a cup of coffee and either read the news or gather your thoughts for the day ahead. Your schedule is entirely up to you to decide. Pretty soon, it'll feel like second nature.

3 Start Your Morning Off With A Cute Mug And Your Favorite Coffee Lia Koltyrina/Shutterstock Motivate yourself to get going in the morning by giving yourself something to look forward to, like a nice cup of coffee. Invest in a cute AF mug that you can't wait to pull out. Make sure you're stocked up with your favorite kind of coffee!

4 Write Down Motivational Quotes To Read Each Morning Anutr Yossundara/Shutterstock Jot down motivational quotes and sayings that'll inspire you in the early morning on Post-It notes. Then, place them all in a box, so that any morning want some extra inspiration, you can pull one out to stick on your mirror.

5 Get An Alarm Clock Instead Of Using Your Phone GNT STUDIO/Shutterstock It's convenient that your phone already has an alarm on it, but it'll be a lot easier to go to bed early and wake up in the morning without checking your social media feeds. Consider investing in a cute alarm clock, and set your phone far away from your bed so you won't be able to grab it. When you want to check social media, you'll need to actually get up to do it.

6 Plan Your Outfits Out The Night Before Oleksandr Nagaiets/Shutterstock Planning out your outfits the night before takes away any extra stress of having to put something together in the morning. So, why not get into the routine of doing that every day? Even if you're rushing in the morning, you won't waste extra time trying to figure out the best shirt to pair with that cute plaid skirt.

7 Make Your Bed Every Day Syda Productions/Shutterstock The biggest culprit of making you a non-morning person may very well be your cozy bed. With fuzzy blankets and soft pillows, the struggle to part ways with them is so real. That's why making your bed first thing every morning will make it harder for you to climb back in for one more catnap.

8 Create A Pump Up Mix To Play Every Morning Africa Studio/Shutterstock Sometimes, all you need is a good playlist to get you moving in the morning. Create a mix on of your fave pump up tunes that make you want to sing and dance. I have a playlist with songs like "I Want To Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" by Whitney Houston and "Circle of Life" from The Lion King. You can even switch up your playlist every month for a fresh batch of songs.

9 Drink Plenty Of Water To Stay Hydrated New Africa/Shutterstock I'm sure you know just how important it is to drink plenty of water, but seriously, water is like magic. That's why it's a good idea to always keep some water on your nightstand. By drinking a glass of water with lemon first thing when you wake up, you'll be feeling rejuvenated AF.