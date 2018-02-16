If you're staying home over spring break, chances are that you're not dealing with the best weather circumstances. Folks in the northeast and midwest still have a chance of snow in the forecast, and anywhere else likely faces the possibility of rainy, gray March weather. When the weather isn't working in your favor, why not throw yourself a binge-athon? There are plenty of rainy day movies to watch on Netflix right now, and what better time to watch them then when you should be trying to get ahead in life over spring break?

If you're anything like me, you actively use the "My List" feature on Netflix to keep track of movies you want to watch but just don't have time for. To narrow down this neverending list for spring break viewing, we need to follow careful requirements. Your choice can't be anything too depressing, because the gross weather is already poorly affecting your mood. So, maybe watching The Notebook or Dead Poets Society isn't the best solution.

Similarly, anything that's too happy could leave you feeling restless. After all, it's raining and you're trapped inside on spring break! Watching a sun-soaked movie about travel, like Under the Tuscan Sun, has to be viewed sparingly.

With these guidelines in mind, here are the ten rainy day movies to watch on Netflix when you're home this spring break. Happy viewing!

1 Ella Enchanted (2004) Giphy Starring Anne Hathaway in all of her post-Princess Diaries glory, this fantasy rom-com is based on Gail Carson Levine's book, which you definitely loved in middle school. Ella, a typical teenage girl in medieval times, was cursed with unfailing obedience as a baby, and as she's swept up on a journey with a handsome prince, she learns of the true dangers of her obedient flaw. The film is light, fluffy, and leaves you with a smile, so if you're stuck inside, beginning this fairy tale escapist movie is a no-brainer.

2 Bring It On (2000) Giphy The highly-quotable cheerleader movie kicked off a franchise of unremarkable sequels, but, as always, the original movie is the best. Kirsten Dunst plays the head cheerleader trying to lead her squad to competition victory, but not without a few challenges in the way. If you have any local friends who are also home for break, maybe invite them over to watch Bring It On. It's truly at its best when you're viewing it with a group, so why not make the gray day even brighter with friends?

3 To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) Giphy You may have watched this alongside your reading of the book in high school English class, but given the political climate of the past year, when was the last time you thought back to this classic story? Starring Gregory Peck as the dad we all wish we had, To Kill a Mockingbird addresses race relations and understanding events from another person's perspective. Watch out if you're one of those people who is lulled to sleep during black-and-white movies, especially since a rainy day likely won't improve your chances of staying awake.

4 A Royal Night Out (2015) Tumblr For fans of The Crown who are still desperate for a royal fix, there's A Royal Night Out, which is based on the rumors that young princesses Elizabeth and Margaret were allowed to explore London incognito on VE Day in 1945. Seeing as The Crown began with Elizabeth's wedding shortly after World War II, this film is perfect for those wondering what Elizabeth was occupied with during the war. For anyone who's fed up with Prince Philip after Season 2 of The Crown, you're in luck — he doesn't make an appearance in A Royal Night Out at all and is only mentioned briefly. Good old Liz is an independent woman!

5 Mudbound (2017) Giphy The Netflix movie Mudbound scored Rachel Morrison the first ever Best Cinematography Oscar nomination for a woman. Mary J. Blige is also nominated for her supporting role in it, so if your spring break coincides with the Academy Awards on March 4, your Oscar prediction ballot will thank you if you check out Mudbound. The film introduces two World War II veterans, one black and one white, who both must deal with adjusting to their post-service lives in Mississippi. A Netflix movie being recognized by the Academy Awards is a major step, so Mudbound could be the first of many acclaimed films from the streaming site.

6 Frances Ha (2012) Giphy Continuing with the Oscars theme, Lady Bird director and writer Greta Gerwig is now the fifth woman in history to be nominated for Best Director. Before she became a household name, she starred in and co-wrote the independent film Frances Ha. Frances is a 20-something in New York who feels lost in all aspects of life. Her best friend now has a serious boyfriend, she's struggling in her career, and she has yet to find a lasting romantic bond with a guy. The film follows Frances as she proceeds to try and become more in control of her life. Plus, she even visits her parents in Sacramento at one point, so you can imagine that Frances is essentially Saoirse Ronan's Lady Bird all grown up.

7 Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017) Giphy If you loved the original '90s movie with Christian Bale or caught the musical on Broadway a few years ago, you'll love this live taping of Newsies on tour. Filmed in early 2017, the tour production welcomed back several original Broadway stars to reprise their roles in the special event. Featuring choreography that will make you want to take up tap-dancing, Newsies follows 19th century newsboys who decide to strike when the cost of newspapers has been raised. I don't know about you, but I can't think of anything better to watch on a rainy day than a musical. Seeing as Singin' in the Rain isn't available for Netflix streaming, Newsies is your next best bet.

8 Jump In! (2007) To be fair, Netflix has plenty of Disney Channel Original Movies to satisfy your nostalgic heart, but I would bet that Jump In! is one that you don't exactly have the best memory of. Corbin Bleu plays a young boxer who becomes involved with his friend's double dutch tournament, much to his father's dismay. You can also find High School Musical 2 and Camp Rock 2 on Netflix if you're in the mood for a movie from the same era as Jump In!.

9 Emma (1996) Giphy If you're an English major, you may have missed out on this lesser-known Jane Austen adaptation starring Gwyneth Paltrow. Emma is about the titular character's matchmaking tendencies and how they often get her into trouble with her friends and neighbors. The cast also includes Ewan McGregor, Toni Collette, and Alan Cumming. Although it has its fair share of sunny English meadows, Emma does have that gray English weather that you may be experiencing on your spring break.