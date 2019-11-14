10 Quotes About Getting Over Someone That Hit Home Hard After Heartbreak

Breaking up is hard to do, but that breakup doesn't have to break you. When you're reeling from the end of a relationship, it's unlikely that any words will bring you much comfort. Maybe the only words you want to hear are your ex saying, "I'm sorry," or, "I miss you," or even, "Let's try this again." No matter whether the split was messy, amicable, or mutual, it's probably going to sting, and it may hurt for a long time. Your friends and family may not know the right thing to say, but these quotes about getting over someone after heartbreak might just help ease your pain.

It's fine to wallow for a little bit — your idea of self-care might involve ice cream and movie marathons rather than hot selfies and ladies' nights at the club. But eventually, you'll probably want to help yourself move on. Even if it seems like you can't relate to anyone in the moment, there wouldn't be so many excellent breakup songs if heartache didn't exist. I can't promise you'll be over your ex anytime soon, but I do have a feeling that these wise quotes about moving on might make you feel a little less alone.

1. "There are many stages of grief. It's sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way — cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain. I'm a human being, having a human experience in front of the world. I wish it weren't in front of the world. I try really hard to rise above it." — Jennifer Aniston

2. "Don't you ever stress the 'could haves.' Baby, if it should have, it would have." — Jordan Bratton, "Danger"

3. "But every time you hurt me, the less that I cry. And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry. And every time you walk out, the less I love you. Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true." — Sam Smith, "Too Good at Goodbyes"

4. "Everybody has bad relationships and, at the end of the day, they are just a great way to set yourself up for a good relationship." — Anne Hathaway

5. "He loved me. He loved me, but he doesn’t love me anymore, and it's not the end of the world." — Jennifer Weiner, Good in Bed

6. "I can still love an ex as a person, regardless if the breakup was bad. I would never wish anything negative on them. It takes more energy to hate them than to wish them well." — Ashley Greene

7. "Watching you walk out of my life does not make me bitter or cynical about love. But rather makes me realize that if I wanted so much to be with the wrong person, how beautiful it will be when the right person comes along." — Nicholas Sparks, Dear John

8. "Guarding your heart and protecting your dignity are a little bit more important than clarifying the emotions of someone who's only texting you back three words. I've learned that from trying to figure out people who don't deserve to be figured out." — Taylor Swift

9. "I'm giving you up, I've forgiven it all, you've set me free, oh. Send my love to your new lover, treat her better. We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts, we both know we ain't kids no more." — Adele, "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"

10. "Healing comes in waves and maybe today the wave hits the rocks. And that's OK, that's OK darling. You are still healing. You are still healing." — Ijeoma Umebinyuo, "be gentle with yourself"

Keep your chin up, your friends close, and your freezer stocked with ice cream. You've got this, girl.