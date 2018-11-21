10 Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Gazing Into Each Other's Eyes That Are Too Cute
I believe congratulations are in order for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The beautiful, head-over-heels in love Duke and Duchess of Sussex just celebrated their sixth month wedding anniversary! Since saying "I do" on May 19, Meghan and Harry (yes, we're on a first-name basis) have been lighting up our feeds with gorgeous pictures and countless happy moments, especially since announcing that they're expecting a little baby royal next year. In honor of the parents-to-be, feast your eyes on these 10 photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gazing at each other that are just to die for.
I don't know what it is about pictures of couples looking into each other's eyes, but I cannot compose myself when I see two people so engulfed by their love for each other just staring deeply at one another. Maybe it has to do with the intimacy that gazing into bae's eyes represents, or that it seems like the whole world disappears, no matter the circumstance. When looking deeply at someone you love, it can feel like nothing else in that moment matters. Prince Harry and Meghan do this often. These two are in love, and they're not shy about showing it. Below, 10 gorgeous pictures of these two gems lost just in each other's eyes.
1Here they are taking a nature walk and seemingly not sweating one bit.
Who looks this perfect on a walk in the forrest? These two are in-sync from head to toe. If that's not proof of their intense connection, I don't know what is, TBH.
2Here they are, looking like they know something no one else does.
These two look like they're laughing at an inside joke! No matter how many people are around them or what's going on, they're only focused on each other. Ugh, so cute.
3It's all smiles with these two.
Looking fly AF in head-to-toe black, Meghan and Harry aren't only stylish, but clearly totally into each other.
4Such a genuinely beautiful look.
How are they so in love?! Teach me your ways, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
5Ugh, I can't with this look. I'm melting.
I'm in awe at how capable these two are of creating private, intimate moments when everyone's looking. You've got to be really in love to be able to pull that off. These two are no exception. This love!
6Again with the smiles!
It's important to note that this photo was taken on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in front of millions of people. Yet, they still managed to create an intimate moment. True love, y'all.
7Even though we can't technically see her eyes, Meghan is totally gazing at her hubby. And look at his adorable face! Can you blame her?
Even when they're in the middle of a conversation, these two look so d*mn good together.
8All eyes on them, while their eyes are on each other.
Millions of people worldwide watched Meghan and Harry's wedding, but the newlyweds didn't let that stop them from gazing at each other and really taking it all in.
9Another one from their wedding, because just LOOK.
This is a huge moment for them, but they don't look nervous at all. They look so at ease next to each other. If my partner and I don't look at each other this way on our wedding day, I don't want it!
10And how could we forget this gem from their engagement announcement?
These two were all over each other on the day they announced their engagement. Granted, Harry and Meghan aren't usually allowed to go full PDA because, well, they're royals. But they're far more expressive of their love for each other than any other royal couple, and honestly? Bless.
If you've ever wondered whether or not Meghan and Harry were actually made for each other, look no further. These pics are all you need. I'm so glad they found each other, and I can't wait to see them become parents and look at their baby just like they look at each other. They're going to make the sweetest little family!