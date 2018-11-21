I believe congratulations are in order for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The beautiful, head-over-heels in love Duke and Duchess of Sussex just celebrated their sixth month wedding anniversary! Since saying "I do" on May 19, Meghan and Harry (yes, we're on a first-name basis) have been lighting up our feeds with gorgeous pictures and countless happy moments, especially since announcing that they're expecting a little baby royal next year. In honor of the parents-to-be, feast your eyes on these 10 photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gazing at each other that are just to die for.

I don't know what it is about pictures of couples looking into each other's eyes, but I cannot compose myself when I see two people so engulfed by their love for each other just staring deeply at one another. Maybe it has to do with the intimacy that gazing into bae's eyes represents, or that it seems like the whole world disappears, no matter the circumstance. When looking deeply at someone you love, it can feel like nothing else in that moment matters. Prince Harry and Meghan do this often. These two are in love, and they're not shy about showing it. Below, 10 gorgeous pictures of these two gems lost just in each other's eyes.

1 Here they are taking a nature walk and seemingly not sweating one bit. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who looks this perfect on a walk in the forrest? These two are in-sync from head to toe. If that's not proof of their intense connection, I don't know what is, TBH.

2 Here they are, looking like they know something no one else does. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These two look like they're laughing at an inside joke! No matter how many people are around them or what's going on, they're only focused on each other. Ugh, so cute.

3 It's all smiles with these two. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Looking fly AF in head-to-toe black, Meghan and Harry aren't only stylish, but clearly totally into each other.

4 Such a genuinely beautiful look. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images How are they so in love?! Teach me your ways, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

5 Ugh, I can't with this look. I'm melting. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I'm in awe at how capable these two are of creating private, intimate moments when everyone's looking. You've got to be really in love to be able to pull that off. These two are no exception. This love!

6 Again with the smiles! Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's important to note that this photo was taken on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in front of millions of people. Yet, they still managed to create an intimate moment. True love, y'all.

7 Even though we can't technically see her eyes, Meghan is totally gazing at her hubby. And look at his adorable face! Can you blame her? Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even when they're in the middle of a conversation, these two look so d*mn good together.

8 All eyes on them, while their eyes are on each other. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Millions of people worldwide watched Meghan and Harry's wedding, but the newlyweds didn't let that stop them from gazing at each other and really taking it all in.

9 Another one from their wedding, because just LOOK. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This is a huge moment for them, but they don't look nervous at all. They look so at ease next to each other. If my partner and I don't look at each other this way on our wedding day, I don't want it!