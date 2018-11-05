If you feel lost keeping up with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's whirlwind journey toward wedded bliss, you're not alone. It may be a surprise to some, but despite their speedy marriage, these two have actually been linked together as far back as 2009. Needless to say, a lot has happened since then and while it's far, far too early to know for sure whether or not these two will last, plenty of photos of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin do exist and they look so blissfully in love.

From steamy hot tub lip locks to paparazzi strolls through New York City to a super casual moment boarding a private jet, Bieber and Baldwin's romance looks aspirational. That said, pictures may not tell the full story: Between the many photos of them in tears and a source close to him reportedly telling People that he feels "something is missing from his life," it's hard not to wonder if Bieber and Baldwin are on the rocks.

It's impossible to tell what's really going on between two people, but whatever the truth is, these loving photos of Bieber and Baldwin are incredibly sweet.

1 Here they are in a romantic embrace. justinbieber on Instagram Just try to tell me these two aren't feeling something? Only they can say for themselves whether or not it's lasting love or some very spicy lust, but either way — it makes for a very sensual photo.

2 Here they are cuddling on a boat. haileybaldwin on Instagram Here they are again looking very content. Is it just me or does this look like an epic version of those photos people share of their parents "way back when"?

3 Here they look kind of sleepy, but in a loving way. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I don't want to upset anyone who's still holding on to hope that Jelena could rise again from the ashes (me), but I have to admit that something about their individual aesthetics really does click.

4 Here they are dramatically boarding their private plane. haileybaldwin on Instagram Maybe it's the angle, but it kind of looks like Biebs is simultaneously admiring Hailey and flipping his hair — lovely, and impressive.

5 Few things are cuter than a well-timed cheek kiss. justinbieber on Instagram This well-timed cheek kiss is very sweet! Not to mention, the serene look on Justin's face... this definitely falls into the category of lovey-dovey.

6 Here they are strutting down the street in step. John Peters/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock I'm no expert, but it seems like their shared smiles and gate could mean that they're riding a love wave. Also, can we talk about how they're both rocking the perfect blend of street style and athleisure — strathleisure?

7 Here they are caught mid head-kiss. Broadimage/Shutterstock TBH, what would be the point of a head kiss if you weren't in love, you know? And they do appear to be holding each other close, which is usually a good sign.

8 Here they are embracing in really intense outfits. Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock I spot a smiley cheek on Baldwin and the Biebs definitely looks like he's in utter bliss.

9 That nose nuzzle is something else. Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock Seriously, is anything sweeter than a casual nose nuzzle? They both look like they're in full cuddle mode, and there's no denying that that's one of the best modes to be in.