In today's casual, purposefully ambiguous, way-too-confusing dating climate, making it to the one-year mark of a relationship can feel like a major achievement. And it is! 365 days is a long time to share with someone. To commemorate this huge milestone, putting in some extra effort to surprise your partner with a meaningful gift that demonstrates how well you know them can really knock their socks off. Going with a personalized gift for your one-year anniversary is a great way to ensure your partner feels extra special and loved.

For some people, receiving thoughtful gifts is a vital aspect of feeling loved and appreciated, says Gary Chapman, Ph.D., marriage counselor and author of The Five Love Languages. But even if you're on a tight budget, when it comes to gifting, it's important not to conflate "thoughtful" or "good" with "expensive." The love language is Receiving Gifts, not Receiving Fancy Gifts. Something as simple as a floral bouquet or a sweet knick-knack from a trip you went on can mean a lot to your partner.

There are so many wonderful anniversary gifts at every price point. If you've been mentally pacing back and forth, racking your brain for the perfect anniversary gift, take a deep breath. Here are 10 customizable gifts for every budget that will put a huge smile on your partner's face.

1. A Keepsake Map With Milestone Pins Cotton Map With Personalized Milestone Pins $109 | Paper Anniversary BUY NOW This map is a lovely way to reflect on the experiences you've shared as a couple.

2. A Customized Candle Custom Candle $24 | Amazon BUY NOW If you've got a candle lover on your hands, you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for a designer candle from a pricey boutique. Instead, consider buying your SO this bespoke candle with a customizable sleeve.

3. A Personalized Beer Caddy Wooden Bottle Caddy $45 | Amazon BUY NOW Partners who love to come home and crack open a beer (or three) will very much appreciate this adorable caddy.

4. A Personalized Cheese Board With Knives Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board $78 | Uncommon Goods BUY NOW Any cheese lover will confirm that arranging a charcuterie plate is an art. This multi-tiered swivel board is guaranteed to take their snack game to the next level.

5. A Leather Journal With Their Initials Personalized Leather Journal $40.80 | Etsy BUY NOW If your partner is the artsy type, gifting them a beautiful journal or sketchbook with their initials on it is both practical and heartfelt.

6. A Photo Book Chronicling Your Relationship Simply Love Photo Book $14.99 | Snapfish BUY NOW This photo book is the perfect way to preserve your most treasured memories.

7. A Piece Of Vinyl Wall Art With Your Picture In The Center Photo Vinyl Wall Art $79 | Gifts.com BUY NOW For vinyl-loving partners, there's nothing cuter than incorporating their favorite music-listening medium into a cool decoration.

8. A Customized Necklace Personalized Gold Bar Necklace $54 | Etsy BUY NOW Jewelry doesn't have to be outrageously expensive to be meaningful. This customizable necklace can be engraved with the coordinates of where you met, or your partner's nickname. The sky's the limit.

9. A Wallet With Their Initials Personalized Wallet $35.99 | Etsy BUY NOW Everyone needs a place to stash their dough. If you have an SO who needs some help keeping their finances organized, this quality leather wallet should do the trick.