10 Personalized Gifts For Your 1-Year Anniversary Your SO Will Love
In today's casual, purposefully ambiguous, way-too-confusing dating climate, making it to the one-year mark of a relationship can feel like a major achievement. And it is! 365 days is a long time to share with someone. To commemorate this huge milestone, putting in some extra effort to surprise your partner with a meaningful gift that demonstrates how well you know them can really knock their socks off. Going with a personalized gift for your one-year anniversary is a great way to ensure your partner feels extra special and loved.
For some people, receiving thoughtful gifts is a vital aspect of feeling loved and appreciated, says Gary Chapman, Ph.D., marriage counselor and author of The Five Love Languages. But even if you're on a tight budget, when it comes to gifting, it's important not to conflate "thoughtful" or "good" with "expensive." The love language is Receiving Gifts, not Receiving Fancy Gifts. Something as simple as a floral bouquet or a sweet knick-knack from a trip you went on can mean a lot to your partner.
There are so many wonderful anniversary gifts at every price point. If you've been mentally pacing back and forth, racking your brain for the perfect anniversary gift, take a deep breath. Here are 10 customizable gifts for every budget that will put a huge smile on your partner's face.
1. A Keepsake Map With Milestone Pins
This map is a lovely way to reflect on the experiences you've shared as a couple.
2. A Customized Candle
If you've got a candle lover on your hands, you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for a designer candle from a pricey boutique. Instead, consider buying your SO this bespoke candle with a customizable sleeve.
3. A Personalized Beer Caddy
Partners who love to come home and crack open a beer (or three) will very much appreciate this adorable caddy.
4. A Personalized Cheese Board With Knives
Any cheese lover will confirm that arranging a charcuterie plate is an art. This multi-tiered swivel board is guaranteed to take their snack game to the next level.
5. A Leather Journal With Their Initials
If your partner is the artsy type, gifting them a beautiful journal or sketchbook with their initials on it is both practical and heartfelt.
6. A Photo Book Chronicling Your Relationship
This photo book is the perfect way to preserve your most treasured memories.
7. A Piece Of Vinyl Wall Art With Your Picture In The Center
For vinyl-loving partners, there's nothing cuter than incorporating their favorite music-listening medium into a cool decoration.
8. A Customized Necklace
Jewelry doesn't have to be outrageously expensive to be meaningful. This customizable necklace can be engraved with the coordinates of where you met, or your partner's nickname. The sky's the limit.
9. A Wallet With Their Initials
Everyone needs a place to stash their dough. If you have an SO who needs some help keeping their finances organized, this quality leather wallet should do the trick.
10. A Whiskey Brewing Kit
Why throw your hard-earned money at an expensive, brand-name whiskey when you can whip up your own special brew at home? This customizable whiskey barrel and brewing kit is a unique gift that will definitely impress.
Putting in the extra effort to make your present unique is a gesture your SO will never forget. A personalized token of your love can not only warm their heart in the moment, but it can also become a keepsake they'll truly treasure for years to come.