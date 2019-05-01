Ready or not, the warm summer months are almost here and this year, bright, vibrant neon colors are taking over to make for one of the biggest fashion trends of summer 2019. And while we've seen neon shades take the (super bright) spotlight before, the current neon trend is a reinvented, elevated approach to the highlighter trend, and is popping up on chic accessories everywhere. So just in time for the warmer months, I've rounded up 10 pairs of neon shoes under $100 so that you can step into summer with vibrant (and oh so trendy) footwear.

So if you're looking to add a pop of a bright hue to your look for a night out, are looking for some slides to wear poolside to match your neon bathing suit, or simply want a pair of bright sneakers to wear on the daily, this list has a little something for everyone that is looking to take part in the colorful trend. Whether you love neon pink, yellow, orange, or green, read on for a selection of bright shoes that are all under $100 and will definitely promise brighter days this summer.

Steve Madden Issy Pink Neon Heeled Sandals

Issy Pink Neon $79.95 Steve Madden Buy Now

These low chunky heels with parallel double straps will help you to incorporate the neon shoes trend into your wardrobe in the chicest way possible.

Asos Bershka x Pantone Trainers

Bershka x Pantone Trainers $45.99 Asos Buy Now

These neon green sneakers are courtesy of the Bershka x Pantone collab and are sure to grab anyone's attention. The chunky soles are padded so you can comfortably strut your city in them all day long.

Forever 21 Open Toe Neon Yellow Sandals

Open Toe Sandals $12 Forever21 Buy Now

For just 12 bucks, you can embrace the neon shoe trend with these open toe, double strap sandals from Forever 21.

Boohoo Clear Heel Peeptoe Pink Mules

Clear Heel Peeptoe Mules $28 Boohoo Buy Now

If you've been wanting to try the clear shoe trend, why not put a neon twist on it with these Pink Clear Heel Peeptoe Mules by Boohoo.

Steve Madden Carmen Green Snake Sandals

Carmen Green Snake $69.95 Steve Madden Buy Now

These Carmen Green Snake sandals by Steven Madden are another way to embrace two trends at once by incorporating both a neon color and a snake skin print.

Boohoo Neon Pop Lace Up Platform Trainers

Neon Colour Pop Lace Up Platform Trainers $22 Boohoo Buy Now

Give yourself a comfortable boost in the these white platform trainers that give a subtle pop of neon yellow around the ankle.

Zara Athletic Platform Sandals

Athletic Platform Sandals $59.90 Zara Buy Now

These chunky-soled sandals give off an athletic vibe and offer major support while still keeping your feet cool during the hot summer months.

Asos Simmi Hailee Neon Orange Toe Loop Sandals

Simmi Hailee neon orange toe loop sandals $48 Asos Buy Now

These bold neon orange toe loop sandals are sure to brightly elevate any outfit.

Puma Muse Satin Pink Sneakers

Puma Muse Satin Sneaker $54.99 Footlocker Buy Now

Thanks to Puma's Bright Pink Muse Satin Sneakers you can give your workout a vibrant kick as well.

Ego Atomic Square Neon Green Block Heel

Ego Atomic Square Block Heel $52.99 Ego Buy Now

If you're looking to draw attention to your footwear, these brightly-hued neon green Atomic Square Block Heels with delicate ankle strap will do just that.

From show-stopping heels to bright comfy sneakers, there's plenty of super affordable ways to incorporate the neon colors trend into your footwear game.