If you're one to stick to all-black everything when it comes to swimwear, it's time to change that sartorial habit. Vibrant styles, specifically bright neon swimsuits are officially one of 2019's biggest beach trends, so prepare to get comfortable with blinding rather than blending in. According to a report released by global fashion search platform Lyst, lime green and neon yellow are set to be among the five biggest swimwear trends for this summer. The company analyzed the shopping behavior of more than 5 million monthly online consumers as well as social media mentions and engagement statistics to arrive at their conclusions so yeah, we'd say it's pretty trustworthy.

If those two highlighter colors are trending then you know equally bright pinks, oranges, purples, blues, and the like will also experience a boom, so snag a few swimsuits in the color ways now before the best ones have all flown off the shelves. Whether you're looking for a bikini featuring a tube top and high-waisted briefs or a one-piece with side cutouts, there will be a style in the list below that you'll fall in love with. Get ready to have an exceptionally bright summer in more ways than one.

Wing It Drama Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit $80 Eloquii Buy Now The ruffles of this one-piece give it the effect of having wings and it is beyond glorious! The keyhole and gathered V neckline add some extra cool details.

Outline Up ASHLEY GRAHAM X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL ROXBURY WRAP HIGH WAIST BIKINI $51 Swimsuits For All Buy Now I love the combo of black and neon and this swimsuit combines them in an alluringly graphic way. Between the double spaghetti straps and criss cross design, it's a total stunner.

Blue Crush THE CHARLOTTE TOP AND BOTTOM $94 Solid & Striped Buy Now Blue neon next to a blue ocean? Prime Instagram material.

All Tied Up Ain't She Sweet One Piece Swimsuit - Lime $50 Fashion Nova Buy Now Monokinis are also set to be huge for 2019, so why not double up on trends and rock one in a neon hue?

Green With Envy Lovers + Friends Chelsey One Piece $128 Revolve Buy Now The subtle zipper detail makes all the difference.

Cut It Out Neon Yellow Cut Out Bikini Crop Top $38 Topshop Buy Now Neon Yellow Cut Out Bikini Bottoms $26 Topshop Buy Now This bikini looks like it's been folded up and had scissors taken to it a la paper snowflakes, and I am all about it.

Take Sides On The Flip Side Swimsuit - Pink $35 Fashion Nova Buy Now If you're tired of the classic keyhole cutout but still want to show some extra skin, this one-piece, which features lace-up sides, is perfect.

Patent Pending GABIFRESH X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL EMBER CUT OUT ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT $54 Swimsuits for All Buy Now Party on the top, Matrix on the bottom.

Pink Lady Neon Pink Cut-Out Top With Tanga Bikini $11 Shein Buy Now Paris Hilton and Barbie would definitely approve.

Daily Highlight neon yellow halterneck plunge swimsuit $25 Missguided Buy Now The deep V and singular neckline strap on this one-piece totally make it.

Lush Life Longline Bikini Top and Bottom $85 Eloquii Buy Now Not only are high waisted briefs the look du jour, but they're also comfy AF.