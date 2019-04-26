20 Bright Neon Swimsuits That Will Make You Feel Like A Ray Of Sunshine
If you're one to stick to all-black everything when it comes to swimwear, it's time to change that sartorial habit. Vibrant styles, specifically bright neon swimsuits are officially one of 2019's biggest beach trends, so prepare to get comfortable with blinding rather than blending in. According to a report released by global fashion search platform Lyst, lime green and neon yellow are set to be among the five biggest swimwear trends for this summer. The company analyzed the shopping behavior of more than 5 million monthly online consumers as well as social media mentions and engagement statistics to arrive at their conclusions so yeah, we'd say it's pretty trustworthy.
If those two highlighter colors are trending then you know equally bright pinks, oranges, purples, blues, and the like will also experience a boom, so snag a few swimsuits in the color ways now before the best ones have all flown off the shelves. Whether you're looking for a bikini featuring a tube top and high-waisted briefs or a one-piece with side cutouts, there will be a style in the list below that you'll fall in love with. Get ready to have an exceptionally bright summer in more ways than one.
Sporty Spice
Superdown x REVOLVE Kaitlyn Ribbed Bikini Top
$36
Revolve
Superdown x REVOLVE Kaitlyn Ribbed Bikini Bottom
$36
Revolve
With a top featuring a sports bra-inspired shape, this suit screams sporty cool. It's vivid yellow hue adds to its appeal.
Tangerine Dream
neon orange rib mix & match underwired u bikini top
$25
Missguided
neon orange rib mix & match high leg boomerang bikini bottoms
$17
Missguided
Why not rock the color of a literal sunset during your next beach vacation? This suit features a gorgeous underwire bikini top and trendy high leg briefs at an incredible price.
Wing It
Drama Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
$80
Eloquii
The ruffles of this one-piece give it the effect of having wings and it is beyond glorious! The keyhole and gathered V neckline add some extra cool details.
Straight Shot
ASOS DESIGN square bandeau crop bikini top in neon green
$26
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN high leg hipster bikini bottom in neon green
$19
ASOS
With a simple bandeau style top and classic briefs, this bikini is as straightforward as it gets.
Outline Up
ASHLEY GRAHAM X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL ROXBURY WRAP HIGH WAIST BIKINI
$51
Swimsuits For All
I love the combo of black and neon and this swimsuit combines them in an alluringly graphic way. Between the double spaghetti straps and criss cross design, it's a total stunner.
Blue Crush
THE CHARLOTTE TOP AND BOTTOM
$94
Solid & Striped
Blue neon next to a blue ocean? Prime Instagram material.
Totally Tubular
crinkle bandeau bikini top in neon orange
$19
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN mix and match crinkle high leg high waist bikini bottom in neon orange
$23
ASOS
The tube top bikini gets a textured orange upgrade, looks chic AF.
All Tied Up
Ain't She Sweet One Piece Swimsuit - Lime
$50
Fashion Nova
Monokinis are also set to be huge for 2019, so why not double up on trends and rock one in a neon hue?
Green With Envy
Lovers + Friends Chelsey One Piece
$128
Revolve
The subtle zipper detail makes all the difference.
Cut It Out
Neon Yellow Cut Out Bikini Crop Top
$38
Topshop
Neon Yellow Cut Out Bikini Bottoms
$26
Topshop
This bikini looks like it's been folded up and had scissors taken to it a la paper snowflakes, and I am all about it.
Take Sides
On The Flip Side Swimsuit - Pink
$35
Fashion Nova
If you're tired of the classic keyhole cutout but still want to show some extra skin, this one-piece, which features lace-up sides, is perfect.
Key Lime
ASOS DESIGN texture knot minimal crop bikini top in neon green
$26
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN texture knot minimal high leg hipster bikini bottom in neon green
$23
ASOS
This suit also boasts a subtle rippled texture and is also elevated through subtle knotted details.
Patent Pending
GABIFRESH X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL EMBER CUT OUT ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT
$54
Swimsuits for All
Party on the top, Matrix on the bottom.
Pink Lady
Neon Pink Cut-Out Top With Tanga Bikini
$11
Shein
Paris Hilton and Barbie would definitely approve.
Daily Highlight
neon yellow halterneck plunge swimsuit
$25
Missguided
The deep V and singular neckline strap on this one-piece totally make it.
Lush Life
Longline Bikini Top and Bottom
$85
Eloquii
Not only are high waisted briefs the look du jour, but they're also comfy AF.
Fine Lines
Billabong Tanlines Fixed Triangle Bikini Top
$40
Pac Sun
Billabong Tanlines Tropic Bikini Bottom
$45
Pac Sun
The subtle ribbed detailing on this bikini add an elevated and unique feel.
Strike One
ASOS DESIGN curve mix and match crop bikini top in neon snake
$23
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN curve mix and match tie side bikini bottom in neon snake
$16
ASOS
Snakeskin is fierce, but neon snakeskin is straight up vicious—and I mean that in the best of ways.
New Slant
ASOS DESIGN recycled cross neck bandeau sleek swimsuit in neon orange
$35
ASOS
The diagonal strap on this swimsuit make it feel extremely modern. I'd wear the style with black cutoffs on any day of the week.