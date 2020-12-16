Getting over a breakup can be a notoriously grueling process. If losing love has left you feeling sad, dejected, and wondering which way is up, the good news is there are so many Lizzo songs to listen to after a breakup that will give you the strength to dust yourself off and get back on track. Let's be real: When it comes to self-love and empowerment, Lizzo's unparalleled brand of positivity isn't just about having fun and making memories.

"My movement is for everybody," Lizzo previously told Junkee during a 2019 interview. "My movement celebrates diversity. It's all about inclusion. It's all about getting our flowers and giving each person their own space to be an individual and speak up for that individuality." Reconnecting with your sense of self after a breakup isn't something that will happen overnight, and music can be a powerful tool in helping you process your feelings and uplift your mood when times get tough. So, the next time you wake up feeling like you're never going to be able to get back to your best self, Lizzo is here to tell you that you are dead wrong. Just play one (or all) of these feel-good tracks and you'll be on your way back to your best self in no time.

1. "Good As Hell" As the song title suggests, it's pretty much impossible to listen to "Good As Hell" and not feel like the strong queen you know you are.

2. "Juice" After a breakup, it's easy to get bogged down in negativity. Fortunately, this fun track has all the feel-good vibes you'll need to get some pep back in your newly single step.

3. "Truth Hurts" Sometimes, all you need after a breakup is a little tough love, and like the true boss she is, that's exactly what Lizzo has for ya. Just sit back and let the epic songstress do what she does best.

4. "Boys" Although listening to a song about how great men are might sound counterintuitive after a breakup, Lizzo's anthem is also a great reminder that there are plenty more fish in the sea.

5. "Fitness" For those moments when your confidence could use a boost, the R&B empress is here to remind you that your body is for you. No matter what shape or size, you deserve to be loved, respected, and adored — an important message while recovering from a broken heart.

6. "Scuse Me" It's normal to doubt yourself while dealing with a major life change like a breakup. So, the next time you're looking in the mirror feeling like anything less than a delicious snack, this song is just what the doctor ordered.

7. "Tempo" Just when you thought a Lizzo song couldn't get any better, she decided to give Missy Elliot a call. Listen with caution because this song might leave you feeling too hot to handle.

8. "Coconut Oil" When turning over a new leaf, nothing is more important than making time for self-care. Whether that's having a night in with your BFF or soaking up some sun, "Coconut Oil" is all about treating yourself and those around you with compassion.

9. "Phone" Most people know what it's like to lose a love, but everyone knows what it's like to lose their phone. Both experiences suck, and both are made a little less sh*tty by listening to Lizzo lament on your behalf.