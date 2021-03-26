Justin Bieber's Justice album delivered so many bops when it was released on March 19 — but they weren't enough. One week later, the singer surprise-released a "Triple Chucks Deluxe" edition of his sixth studio album, and it features six more exciting tracks. Now, there's even more swoon-worthy content to stream on repeat — especially "Lifetime." In fact, "Justin Bieber's "Lifetime" lyrics are so romantic, they make for the perfect captions for pics with your darling.

In this bonus ballad, the star basically serenades one catchy "'Til death do us part." He sings about how he'll love his partner for an entire lifetime because she's his everything. If that reminds you of your relationship, then you're in luck. These "Lifetime" quotes will capture all the dreamy vibes between you and your special someone. Once you listen for yourself (if you haven't already), you'll see just how these lyrics can help you let bae know they're your forever person.

Seriously, how romantic would it be if you paired these "Lifetime" lyrics with a snap from the moment when you knew they were "the one"? You could even keep it simple and just post your fave photo of your partner to show them some major appreciation on the 'Gram. No heart will be left unmelted after you post your pics on Insta with these lines from Justin Bieber's "Lifetime."

1. "You are my everything."

2. "There's not much that you can say to stop me from fallin.'"

3. "Baby, you are a lifetime."

4. "There's no word that can describe the way I feel."

5. "Every kiss is whoa."

6. "Show me the darkest parts of your heart, I ain't gonna run."

7. "I know you're the one."

8. "Even waves can't wash away our names in the sand."

9. "They say you know when you know, well, I know."

10. "I would walk that broken road time and time again if it led me to your hello."