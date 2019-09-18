10 Heart-Wrenching Stories About Breakups Will Make You Bawl

Breakups are rarely easy, regardless of how or why a relationship ended. But there are breakups, and then there are breakups — the type of endings that are all-consuming, make you feel physically sick, and convince you that you might not live to see another day. Fortunately, no matter how bad a breakup seems in the moment, life does go on. Reading heart-wrenching stories about breakups is almost guaranteed to bring back memories of the last time your heart was shattered. Even though some of the struggles that come with going through a particularly bad breakup are individual, rest assured that everyone has experienced the feeling at some point in their life.

Even though stories of heartbreak can be an immense bummer, it can also be reassuring to know that what's happened to you has also happened to so many others. And no matter how long it takes, even if you never fully let go of the pain, coping with heartbreak does get easier as time goes on. So, if you're coming to terms with a recent breakup, or are just in the mood for some #RealTalk, here are 10 very sad breakup stories. You're probably going to want to have a box of tissues on hand.

Sometimes Distance Gets In The Way. Jovana Vukotic/Stocksy Was engaged. Planned to move to another city for new jobs. I was going to go first, and he was going to go as soon as he could find a position in that city. Got to new city, already knew something was weird. Over skype he told me he wasn't coming. Haven't seen him since. Took me 2.5 years to even attempt to date again. Still hurt by it. — u/oxides_only I was seeing a girl my junior year of college and boy was I smitten. She was awesome, I felt awesome that she wanted to be with me etc. She got a study abroad program in the Galapagos for the second semester which sucked, so I said I would go visit her in Ecuador in May. We texted and talked that whole semester and I was SO excited to go see her. Second day in Quito she says we should just be friends. Had to share a room with her the rest of the week. It was not a good experience I don't recommend it. — u/33rpm We'd been dating for a few years but he moved away for a new job, distance broke us down painfully slowly. Our phone calls, messages, communications became shorter. Our visits were gradually more awkward. It's not like when someone's there and you can see things changing, it all came in short bursts of days every few months. His habits had changed, his manner of speaking and his interests... I'd changed too but still I was in our home town with all of the old ghosts and he just didn't feel like he belonged there anymore. He met someone else, who he married. — u/OliveTree11

Sometimes The Feelings Aren't Mutual. I met the love of my life when I was 19. We dated for 4 years but she was never that into me. I'm 56 now and still think about her almost every day. You move on but you don't always get over it. — u/lowlandr

Sometimes The Other Person Gets Stuck In A Rut. We'd been together for 2 years, and the relationship that was once unbelievably passionate went sour and we started to be really horrible to eachother. But we still loved eachother. It got to the point where I broke it off because I realised we couldn't treat eachother like that. This is where it got really heartbreaking for me. I had to watch from a distance as the girl I'd been in love with and cared about massively went down a slippery slope I couldn't intervene or get involved because it was I who caused it, and it was my fault. — u/TheHawk17

Sometimes There's Infidelity. Anna Malgina/Stocksy I was with a guy for 1 year and 9 months. We had known each other since teens (we're both old now). I thought he was the one I was going to be with for the rest of our lives. Found out he was cheating...Never thought he was capable of such betrayal. Completely devastated me. I felt like I was completely without value. Worthless. Its been almost 3 months and I'm slowly getting better. I will never let anyone know me on the same level as him. He took my worst fears and insecurities and used them against me. — u/Allthisandbrains2

Sometimes You Still Have To See Them. I dated him for a year and he was just a great person. He was funny and such an individual and unique person and he was just so smart. When he broke up with me I cried so hard I couldn't even speak and the next day my eyes were so swollen. We lived in the same apartment complex, right across the pool from each other so I saw him every day. I was crushed. — u/artin21

Sometimes They Fall In Love With Someone Else. Was with her for two and a half years. While i was in Afghanistan, she told me she no longer loved me and had found someone else. A week later i found out from a mutual friend that she was with one of my best friends.i was devastated for quite some time. — u/THUNDER_poop

Sometimes You Get Severly Depressed. Thais Ramos Varela/Stocksy It happened this past May and I knew it was coming, but tried to be optimistic and hoped it wouldn't end. Unfortunately, it did and it sucked. Really sucked. I fell into one hell of a depression for a couple months which caused to me fail out of a couple classes. — u/spiritrain