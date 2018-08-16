Anything Meghan Markle wears is bound to automatically become the most wanted clothing item du jour. From bateau necklines to Panama hats, certain styles have experienced a newfound popularity thanks to their championing by the Duchess of Sussex. Cute denim dresses are no different.

Last month, Markle wore a dark wash Carolina Hererra denim dress to a polo event and proved that royal style could, in fact, go casual chic, subsequently causing women all over the world to covet a similar jean style of their own. Remember that scene in Mean Girls when a high schooler says, "One time I saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip flops. So I bought army pants and flip flops"? This is like the modern day, real-life version of that.

The denim dress trend is awesome for two reasons. For one, it makes nailing the Canadian tuxedo a mindless breeze — you don't have to worry about matching washes, stitching, or silhouettes. More importantly, denim dresses can transition from summer to fall seamlessly, meaning investing in one now is actually a smart sartorial move. Pair the style with sandals and a cute woven bag while temps are still scorching, or wear it with a shearling and black booties when autumn rolls in. Either way, you're bound to look royally cool.

Below are 10 versatile options to shop now!

That's A Wrap

The classic button-up gets an indigo upgrade, complete with a trompe l'oeil waist tie.

Cross My Heart

The black lace-up detailing pops against this otherwise blue chambray dress and makes it easily pairable with footwear of the same hue.

Straight Up

This simple, clean-cut midi dress would look just as good worn alone as it would layered over a black turtleneck dress.

'70s Redux

This mini option would look rad paired with any style of knee-high boot. Add in silver hoops for an especially throwback look.

Soft & Sweet

The billowy, yet somehow structured, silhouette of this dress gives it a uniquely modern-boho vibe. It looks ultra comfy but could be dressed way up or down thanks to its relaxed feel.

Classic Cool

Overalls, but dress-style. I love this '90s throwback piece and would style it with white sneakers and a choker.

Easy Does It

This chambray dress has a simple A-line silhouette, but it's modern and trendy thanks to subtle pleating and puffed sleeves. It's the perfect easy dress for the girl on the go.

Go With The Flow

The perfect breezy summer dress! Featuring spaghetti straps, a flowy skirt, and cute ruffled neckline, this style is equal parts flirty and comfy.

Work, Work, Work, Work, Work, Work

Because it's utility style, get it? My favorite dress of the bunch, this style features a midi length, long sleeves, and a frontal zipper design. I'd wear it all fall (and winter!) with heeled booties and a cool shearling.

A Flare For Style

Frayed ruffles have never looked so good. I love the not-so-subtle flounce and faint acid wash finish on this comfy, shapeless dress.