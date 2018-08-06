Whether or not you ever pictured yourself picking up potential partners on a dating app, it's kind of an inevitable part of the world we live in now. And honestly, I think it's great. I met my live-in boyfriend on a dating app, and I made the first move. So, if you want to turn a Tinder flirtationship into something more, then these clever questions to ask on a dating app will help you get there.

Obviously, it can be intimidating to send the first message to someone you find attractive. But, that's why dating apps exist! It's a lot easier to talk to someone on an app than in person, and that's OK! But, if you want a relationship, you can't be afraid of having a real conversation on dating apps.

Refrain from the basic "hi," or "what's up?" if you want the person to respond. I mean, put yourself in their shoes. If you have several messages in your Tinder inbox, and half of them say "hey," then the chances of them picking you out of that crowd are slim to none. In fact, twenty percent of messages sent on Tinder begin with the word “hey," a rep for Tinder told Elite Daily, so it may not be the best way to set yourself apart.

So, whether you want a date, a quick hookup, a serious relationship, or anything else, consider asking these questions.

1 "What three celebrities would you put on your list if you were in a relationship?" Giphy Remember that episode of Friends when Ross and Rachel make their lists of celebrities that they're allowed to cheat on each other with? Yeah, realistically speaking, the chances of any of us meeting Zac Efron and hooking up with him are probs pretty slim. But that's not the point. The point is to get the conversation flowing, which is pretty easy to do with this question.

2 "What three fictional characters are you most like?" Giphy Speaking of using your imagination, ask someone which three fictional characters they're most like. Not only will it make them think, but you'll get a sense of who they are and how they see themselves. So try it out! You never know where the conversation will lead.

3 "What's your favorite commercial of all time?" Giphy OK, this one sounds weird, but trust me. It'll get them thinking! Everyone has a few commercials that they've seen over the years that have made them laugh out loud. Maybe it's the Cingular commercial from back in the day with the killer one-liner, "IDK, my BFF Jill," or maybe it's a recent Bud Light "Dilly Dilly" ad. Basically, if you ask someone what their favorite commercial is on a dating app, they'll most likely appreciate the creativity and respond accordingly.

4 "What's something your parents don't know about you?" Giphy This is a more risky question, but the payoff will definitely be worth it. Maybe it'll lead to a more playful, flirty discussion. Maybe they'll open up and you'll get to know them more. Really, it'll open up a lot of doors.

5 "What reality show would you most likely be on?" Giphy This is definitely more fun, but hopefully it'll also get you both talking. I, personally, would definitely be on some kind of combination of The Bachelor and MasterChef. Get creative with it, and hopefully they will too.

6 "What would your last meal be?" Giphy Again, this question will hopefully have them thinking outside of the box, and it might also give you both ideas of where you could potentially go out on a date. Tell them to go all out with this one. If they're about to kick the bucket, what would they want to eat? Fried chicken, mac and cheese, tacos, ice cream... the possibilities are endless, and food is always a great common ground.

7 "Would you ever make a sex tape?" Giphy Fair warning, this question isn't for everyone. But, if it's your style, and you're hoping that this will go somewhere ... frisky, then this might be the question for you. It could be funny, or sexy, and if nothing else, it'll definitely make you stand out.

8 "If you were ever to write a book, what would it be about?" Giphy This is another great way to gauge someone's creativity. It'll get them to think outside the box, and you can see if you have any of the same interests. Who knows? Maybe you'll find out that they've already written a book, and that can lead to an even more personal conversation. Either way, it's a win-win.

9 "What's your favorite snack, besides me?" Giphy Sassy, right? Well, sometimes you've just got to put yourself out there! Maybe this will lead to something more! And, if it doesn't, hopefully you'll know whether they prefer Cool Ranch Doritos over regular ones. These are important details, people!