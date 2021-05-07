Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' love story is almost as amazing as the songs that they've performed together. The couple met in 2014 when Cabello was still apart of Fifth Harmony and her girl group was opening up for Austin Mahone on tour.

"I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar," Cabello told Mendes during their joint interview with V magazine, and he replied, "Yeah, that was me. I didn't talk to anybody. You were the only person that talked to me. Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me." Aww. How cute!

After their first encounter, it took awhile for their relationship to blossom. Dating rumors about the two didn't start to surface until November 2015, when they released their first song together called "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

“We were just backstage hanging out,” Mendes told Rolling Stone in November 2015 when asked how they came up with the tune while on Taylor Swift’s 1989 tour. "I pulled out my guitar and we were just messing around, not really thinking about writing a song."

Their duet turned out to be a smash, and when they released their sexy hit single "Señorita" in 2019, fans started wondering again if something might be going on between the couple. The singers stayed silent about their relationship even when TMZ shared a video of the two musicians kissing in July 2019, but after sparks flew while they performed "Señorita" at the 2019 VMAs, the two could no longer deny their romance.

Cabello explained how she came up with "Señorita" during an August 2019 interview with Variety. "Shawn texted me the idea for the song and he was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing. Do you want to do it?'" she explained. "And I was like, yes. Then like a week later, I just started overthinking it, so it was like, he wanted to do it and then I didn't want to do it. Then I wanted to do it and then he didn't want to do it ... and so finally, we were just like no pressure. Let's just get in the studio. Let's try to finalize it and see how we feel about it. And then two weeks later, we made the music video and that was that."

"Señorita" quickly reached number one on the U.S Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the song forever immortalized the love that Mendes and Cabello have for one another.