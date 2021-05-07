10 Celebrity Couples Who Wrote Or Recorded Songs Together
When it comes to the music business, it's not all fun and games. It takes a lot to write, edit, and perform songs that'll hopefully evolve your career. In the music business, celebrity couples who've written or recorded songs together have def taken a giant leap to do something creative with the person they love. And while not all celeb couples who've made music together have stayed together, others have been brought even closer by their musical collaborations.
After Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello decided to pursue a relationship, both artists ended up releasing albums inspired by the other. In 2019, Cabello released Romance, and the following year, Mendes debuted Wonder. And of course, they've released some incredible bops together. As Cabello told Elle during a September 2019 interview, "I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say."
Mendes and Cabello are still going strong, and all of the beautiful music that they've created together makes me want to revisit all of the other celeb duos who've collaborated on music together. I hope you're ready for this, because it's going to be a doozy.
Ariana Grande & Mac Miller
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller know how to collaborate. The two artists met in 2012 when they covered "Baby It's Cold Outside," and after the song proved they could make some amazing music together, they released "The Way" in 2013, which was Grande's first single from her debut studio album, Yours Truly.
Grande explained how the song came to be during a March 2013 interview with Billboard. "He played me 'The Way,' and I said, 'Oh, that's it. We have to do that one — that's what we have to go with,'" she recalled, referring to Miller. "I cut my vocal on it, and then Mac and I had been hanging out for a while at that point, and I was like, 'I really want you to feature on this record. What do you think?' And he said, 'Sounds like a hit to me!'"
"The Way" peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and when Grande and Miller performed it at the 2016 American Music Awards, sparks were definitely flying on stage, which pretty much confirmed the rumors they were dating. And what's even better is that Grande and Miller released another song that year called "My Favorite Part," which further proved that they were a force to be reckoned with.
However, in May 2018, the couple decided to call it quits. Grande moved on with comedian Pete Davidson, and they were planning on getting married until news broke in September 2018 Miller died of an accidental drug overdose. Grande reflected on how great it was to work with the musician during a May 2020 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.
"I think that nothing mattered more to him than music, ever. And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door. Nothing was more important," she said. "Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, [having to] remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music."
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' love story is almost as amazing as the songs that they've performed together. The couple met in 2014 when Cabello was still apart of Fifth Harmony and her girl group was opening up for Austin Mahone on tour.
"I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar," Cabello told Mendes during their joint interview with V magazine, and he replied, "Yeah, that was me. I didn't talk to anybody. You were the only person that talked to me. Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me." Aww. How cute!
After their first encounter, it took awhile for their relationship to blossom. Dating rumors about the two didn't start to surface until November 2015, when they released their first song together called "I Know What You Did Last Summer."
“We were just backstage hanging out,” Mendes told Rolling Stone in November 2015 when asked how they came up with the tune while on Taylor Swift’s 1989 tour. "I pulled out my guitar and we were just messing around, not really thinking about writing a song."
Their duet turned out to be a smash, and when they released their sexy hit single "Señorita" in 2019, fans started wondering again if something might be going on between the couple. The singers stayed silent about their relationship even when TMZ shared a video of the two musicians kissing in July 2019, but after sparks flew while they performed "Señorita" at the 2019 VMAs, the two could no longer deny their romance.
Cabello explained how she came up with "Señorita" during an August 2019 interview with Variety. "Shawn texted me the idea for the song and he was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing. Do you want to do it?'" she explained. "And I was like, yes. Then like a week later, I just started overthinking it, so it was like, he wanted to do it and then I didn't want to do it. Then I wanted to do it and then he didn't want to do it ... and so finally, we were just like no pressure. Let's just get in the studio. Let's try to finalize it and see how we feel about it. And then two weeks later, we made the music video and that was that."
"Señorita" quickly reached number one on the U.S Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the song forever immortalized the love that Mendes and Cabello have for one another.
Cardi B & Offset
Offset adores his wife's music. When he first heard her songs in early 2017, the "Disrespectful" rapper asked his publicist to arrange a meeting with the New York City native so that he could get to know her better. "That’s a power move," he told Rolling Stone in January 2018 when asked how he won over Cardi's heart.
The two ended up getting married that same year, which was one year before they welcomed their beautiful daughter, Kulture. And during that course of time, they worked together on several songs, including "Lick," "Motorsport," "Bartier Cardi," and "Clout," among others.
The "WAP" rapper even revealed she likes to ask her husband for advice whenever she's in the studio working on a song because she can be quite "indecisive" at times. "I'm very indecisive, and that's a very bad trait that I have," Cardi told GQ in April 2018. "It's so bad. And then I always feel like I need — like I need somebody to tell me something. He's always screaming at me for that, like, 'You don't need this. You know who the f*ck you are.'"
Offset's motivation has pushed Cardi to new heights, and now she's getting ready to release her second studio album, which will hopefully be coming out before the end of 2021.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
Put Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in the studio together, and you're guaranteed a hit! The two singers met when Stefani joined Shelton as a judge on the NBC reality show The Voice in 2014. "People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that has happened for you since you've been on The Voice?'" Shelton said on the show during a May 2021 episode. "That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here."
Shelton and Stefani dated for five years before they got engaged in October 2020. The first song they made together was their 2016 hit "Go Ahead and Break My Heart." Four years later, they collaborated again on "Nobody But You," though apparently, Stefani was a last-addition to the latter. "Nobody But You" wasn't supposed to be a duet, but when Stefani recorded her vocals after Shelton laid down his track, her longtime producer, Scott Hendricks, agreed that "she fit like a glove."
Shelton remembered hearing the song for the first time after singer Shane McAnally sent it to him. "One day I was driving with Gwen and I said, 'Hey, let's listen to that song from Shane, because Scott sent it to me too — it must be pretty incredible,'" he said in a statement. "When I heard it, I was just floored. I realized how important that song was for me and where I am in my life right now. I just think it's magical. I literally think it's important of a song as I've ever recorded." Me too, Blake!
Rihanna & Drake
Drake and Rihanna are no strangers to heating up the dance floor. The former couple met in Toronto in 2005 when the Bajan singer was shooting the music video for her breakout song, "Pon De Replay." Rihanna was introduced to Drake, who played background music at a restaurant nearby, but they didn't have their first date until four years later May 2009.
The two artists first collaborated on the 2010 smash "What's My Name?," which soared to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Two years after that, Rihanna was featured on Drake's song "Take Care" before she and Drake released "Work" in 2016. And though their romantic relationship ended for good later that year, the two luckily remained collaborators. In 2019, Rihanna collaborated with Drizzy Drake on "Too Good," and though they haven't collaborated since, I'm hoping fans can expect more from them.
Gabriela Berlingeri & Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri are the musical duo I never knew I needed. The two have been dating for over four years now, and it all started the moment they met at a diner in Puerto Rico. However, fans didn't know that they were a couple until Bad Bunny and Berlingeri were photographed in public for the first time at a February 2020 Miami Heat game. Eventually, the low-key couple started sharing photos of each other on social media, and it wasn't long until they started collaborating on songs.
“She and I really have great chemistry, for real," Bad Bunny said of his GF during his May 2020 interview with Rolling Stone. While talking to the publication, Bad Bunny revealed that Berlingeri helped him record his 2018 smash with Jennifer Lopez. "Nobody knows this, but when I did ['Te Gusté'], the song with J. Lo, Gabriela recorded references for J.Lo’s vocals," he explained. How cool is that?
The pair also worked together on Bad Bunny's 2020 song "En Casita," which was the perfect quarantine song for anyone missing their loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic. "I don't want to die and I also don't want to break the law," Bad Bunny raps in the tune. "But being stuck here until May 16 really sucks." Berlingeri then joined in and sang, "When this is all over, you owe me sex." LOL. Sounds like these two are in it for the long haul.
Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill
Back in 2010, Meek Mill made his goals clear when he tweeted that his New Year's Resolution for 2011 was "to get Nicki Minaj before someone else" does. And though his wish to date Nicki didn't come true until 2015, the two did become collaborators before things turned romantic.
When Nicki dropped her third studio album, The Pinkprint, in December 2014, the rapper granted Meek two features on her masterpiece and also had him open for her on tour in 2015. "I do think he is really, really dope and he is on my album two times and I was a fan of his from before and he was a fan of mine," she told the Inquirer in a December 2014 interview.
Then, in 2015, Nicki and Meek ruled the airwaves when they released "All Eyes On You" featuring Chris Brown. And while they ended up parting ways in January 2017 after two years together, fans at least have their collabs to remember them by.
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Beyoncé and JAY-Z are hip-hop royalty and they have tons of accolades to prove it. From their 2003 Grammy-winning song "Crazy in Love" and their 2018 Grammy-winning album Everything Is Love, among many other collaborations, these two have cemented themselves as a force to be reckoned with.
When asked about their joint album by T Magazine in November 2017, ahead of its release, JAY-Z said that making art together was "almost like a therapy session." He continued, "It was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations. You know. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another's craft. I think she's amazing."
Jhené Aiko & Big Sean
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are made for each other, and no one can tell me any different. They first became friends in 2012, but because Aiko was taken at the time, it took a while for them to become more-than-friends. According to Big Sean, he was OK with being friend-zoned for a bit, since they still got the chance to work together. "I was like, 'That's cool. We're still friends,'" he explained to Flaunt during a March 2016 interview. "We were performing together still and recording and all that."
Those years of friendship turned out to be a good thing, as the recording artists got to know each other on a deeper level. "We were forced to really, really get to know each other on a friendship level, you know what I mean?” Aiko told Billboard in September 2017. "We actually already loved each other as people and then it was like, 'Okay, let's just, you know, be together.' So it was different because of that friendship. That comes first, we're friends before anything. We can bicker like a friendship."
Throughout their friendship and relationship, the two have worked together on a number of projects, including their 2016 joint album, Twenty88, which chronicled the ups and downs of a couple in the spotlight. Other tracks from these lovebirds include "Beware," "Single Again," and "None of Your Concern."
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn may be better known as an actor than a master lyricist, but he and his pop star girlfriend have made a number of hits together. Taylor Swift reportedly first met her London Boy at the 2016 Met Gala, and while Alwyn presumably inspired several of the songs on Swift's Lover album, he later provided more than just inspiration.
During a December 2020 interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Swift opened up about her experience writing songs for folklore and evermore with Alwyn, who is credited under the pseudonym William Bowery. Together, they co-authored "exile" and "betty" on folklore and "evermore," "champagne problems," and "coney island" on evermore. According to Swift, she chose to write "sad songs" with her BF on purpose. "Joe and I really love sad songs," she said. "We've always bonded over music ... We write the saddest. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"
Later, she credited the coronavirus pandemic for giving them time and space to create together. "He's always just playing instruments and he doesn't do it in a strategic 'I'm writing a song right now' thing," Swift continued. "He's always done that. But do I think we would have taken the step of, 'Hey, let's see if there's a song in here. Let's write a song together'? If we hadn't been in lockdown, I don't think that would have happened, but I'm so glad that it did."
Hopefully it won't be long before fans get another bop from some of these legendary collaborators.