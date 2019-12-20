The holidays are all about spreading love and cheer and there are many ways to do so. For musical artists, it's usually releasing covers of popular Christmas tracks, putting a catchy spin on an oldie, but goodie. But they rarely try to create an original Christmas anthem of their own. Well, actually, many stars have tried, but not everyone can pull a Mariah Carey and write arguably the biggest Christmas song of all time in 15 minutes (yeah, Carey wrote "All I Want for Christmas" in 15 mins, believe it or not). However, some celebrities have tried and deserve some recognition. For that reason, I've compiled a shortlist of 10 celebrities with original Christmas songs for your listening pleasure this holiday season.

It's probably a little surprising to learn some of the celebrities on this list had a singing career at all, but since they've gone through the process of writing and recording some pure Christmas cheer, the least you could do is give it a listen. Who knows? Maybe you'll actually like it. Plus, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" could probably use a little break from being played on repeat. If you're looking to add a few new tunes to your Christmas and chill playlist, then please proceed.

1. Nick Jonas - "Joy To The World (A Christmas Prayer)"

Even though the name of the track matches that of a familiar and popular Christmas song, this Nick Jonas song is actually an original ballad about spreading peace and love that the Jonas Brothers star released when he was just 13 years old pursuing a solo career.

tiphuy on YouTube

2. John Legend - "No Place Like Home"

There's a good chance you're familiar with Legend's latest Christmas collab with Kelly Clarkson. It's a woke remix of "Baby It's Cold Outside." But in October 2018, he released an original, jazz-infused track called "No Place Like Home." The chill vibe is bound to get you bobbing your head in no time.

johnlegendVEVO on YouTube

3. Jonas Brothers - "Girl Of My Dreams"

Of course, fans know about the boys' new 2019 holiday song "Like It's Christmas," but these boys definitely have way more Christmas cheer in their catalog. This track is a throwback to the JoBros' days on Disney Channel. They recorded this holiday rock anthem for the 2004 Disney Channel Holiday album.

FreeFormTV on YouTube

4. RuPaul - "Get To You (For Christmas)"

Today, RuPaul is known as the host of the popular reality show RuPaul's Drag Race, but the drag queen and model also has 11 studio albums under his belt, with two of them being Christmas albums. His latest release was in 2018 with Holiday Party. The first song, "Get To You (For Christmas)" Ft. Markaholic, is one of my personal faves.

YouTube

5. Kanye West - "Christmas In Harlem"

West threw his fans for a loop when he dropped an entire Gospel album called Jesus Is King on Oct. 25, 2019, but he made a major genre shift back in 2010 when he dropped this holiday single with Teyana Taylor and Cyhi the Prynce. It was featured on Rolling Stone's "Greatest Rock & Roll Christmas Songs" list.

6. Kristen Bell - "Text Me Merry Christmas"

Yes, you read that correctly. Actor Kristen Bell is also a singer. She was featured in Straight No Chaser's 2014 holiday track "Text Me Merry Christmas." TBH, she's got a nice falsetto (which you already knew if you watched Frozen). Hear it for yourself below:

Straight No Chaser on YouTube

7. Destiny's Child - "8 Days Of Christmas"

Back when Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams were a trio, they released a Christmas album chock-full of original hits. "8 Days Of Christmas" is a super fun spin on an old classic. The girls basically list all of the items they want for the holiday, like spa days, a Mercedes, and quality time. Take a listen and maybe you'll find something to add to your own list.

DestinysChildVEVO on YouTube

8. Sabrina Carpenter - "Christmas Whole Year Round"

The 2015 pop Christmas jingle sounds like the perfect soundtrack for a holiday shopping montage in a movie. For that reason alone, you know you have to give it a listen.

SabrinaCarpenterVEVO on YouTube

9. TLC - "Sleigh Ride"

This holiday single is more like a remix because it has an original chorus, but TLC completely made this hip-hop rendition of "Sleigh Ride" their own with remixed rap versions of the original verses.

TLCVEVO on YouTube

10. Leona Lewis - "One More Sleep"

This original holiday song by Leona Lewis is all about the excitement you feel the night before Christmas. This song is perfect to play on Christmas Eve when you're most excited to celebrate Christmas the next morning with loved ones.