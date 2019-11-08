Christmas came early this year — and in the form of new Jonas Brothers music. Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas released their highly anticipated holiday single "Like It's Christmas" on Friday, Nov. 8, and fans went absolutely wild for it. So grab a cup of hot cocoa and let's give it a listen, because the Jonas Brothers' "Like It's Christmas" will definitely be on rotation at your Christmas parties this year.

The Jonas Brothers wasted no time moving on from Halloween to Christmas and I am fully supportive of that decision. On Nov. 4, the boy band announced they were releasing the tune, making it fully acceptable to listen to the track multiple times a day for the next month and a half... or way beyond.

"Mariah Carey has given the world the green light, so the holiday season has begun!!! Our brand new original Christmas song #LikeItsChristmas is out on Friday people," the JoBros tweeted about the holiday jingle.

Now that's "Like It's Christmas" is here, I'm happy to say the holiday tune is truly everything fans could have wished for this Christmas. It's got that upbeat Jonas vibe you've come to love over the years paired with swoon-worthy lyrics about the Christmas season. What's not to love? Move over Santa Clause, the Jonas Brothers are this year's true holiday heroes.

No word from Mariah Carey just yet on whether she approves of the latest holiday jingle (because every Christmas song needs to be run by her, right?), but fans on Twitter are loving it.

This isn't the first time the Jonas Brothers have dipped their toes into making Christmas music, either. Nick, in particular, has been dropping holiday bops since the tender age of 13. If you haven't heard "Joy To The World (A Christmas Prayer)," do yourself a favor and press play below.

And then he dropped "Say All You Want for Christmas" with Shania Twain in 2017.

And now we have "Like It's Christmas" to rock around the Christmas tree to in 2019. I'm adding these Jonas Brothers holiday anthems to my playlist right after Carey's "All I Want For Christmas," for sure.