For Valentine's Day, your goal is to make sure your partner knows how much you love and appreciate them. A simple and sweet way to kick things off is by sending them a surprise delivery. A Valentine's Day delivery doesn't have to be cliché, either, because some of the best gift delivery services for Valentine's Day 2020 include a mix of traditional favorites and gifts you might have never though of sending before.

It's pretty easy to be swept off your feet when you see a bouquet and heart-shaped box of candy waiting for you. But this year, you want to think outside the box. That means you could gift your love a lavish bouquet of donuts or an adorable heart-shaped plant. It's entirely up to you and what you think your Valentine will enjoy.

And if you and your SO are long-distance, a gift hand delivered to them will be your way of letting them know you're always thinking of them. It can also be a fun way to surprise your partner if you live nearby, because they probably won't expect it. Now that you've got delivery on the brain, you might want to consider any of these 10 services that will make your Valentine fall even more in love.

1. A Donut Bouquet From Harry & David Donut Bouquet $49.99 | Harry & David If your Valentine has a sweet tooth, you donut want to miss out on sending them a delicious bouquet of donuts. Each one of the 10 donuts served in the bouquet is dipped in either dark or white chocolate, and has a chocolate drizzle and candy on top.

2. A Heart-Shaped Plant From FTD Lucky in Love Heart Bamboo $30 | FTD Instead of sending flowers this year, go with something that'll last longer, like this heart-shaped bamboo plant. It may not be as colorful as a dozen red roses, but the heart formed from the plant is just as sweet. Your bae will be so excited, they'll immediately plant a kiss right on your lips.

3. A Disney-Themed Box Of Roses From Roseshire Ariel $199 | Roseshire The Roseshire x Disney collection is basically the cutest pairing you'll see this Valentine's Day. These designed flower boxes are perfect for any Disney lover who's looking for their happily ever after. Choose between some of your favorite princesses like Ariel and Snow White, or "simply meant to be" couples like Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

4. A Tea Box From Sips By Valentine's Day Tea Box - Tea Date Box $15 | Sips By Calling all the cozy lovers out there: This Sips By tea box is exactly what you should give bae. Sips By is a great service that sends different loose leaf tea to enjoy. For Valentine's Day, they have three different tea boxes you can send your loved ones. The Tea Date Box is perfect for date night, and includes a cinnamon rose black tea, a raspberry rose oolong tea, a heart tea, and a Kashmiri saffron kahwa tea. There's also a Galentine's Tea Party Box for your friends, and a Love Potions Box that's another cute option for your partner.

5. A Cookie Tin From Milk Bar Assorted Cookie Tin $20 | Milk Bar You've probably heard of or enjoyed Milk Bar's iconic birthday cake and truffles, but they have so many other delicious desserts to try as well. For Valentine's Day, send your bae this tin of Milk Bar cookies. They'll be able to try a Compost Cookie, a Cornflake-Marshmallow-Chocolate-Chip Cookie, a Corn Cookie, a Blueberry & Cream Cookie, a Chocolate-Chocolate Cookie, and a Confetti Cookie.

6. A Dozen Chocolate-Covered Strawberries From Shari's Berries Gourmet Valentine’s Dipped Strawberries $44.99 | Shari's Berries You can't go wrong sending your love chocolate-covered strawberries. You'll put a smile on their face when they see a dozen tasty treats waiting for them to enjoy. This set from Shari's Berries comes with an assortment of milk chocolate-dipped strawberries with white chocolaty drizzle and mini chocolate chips, and white chocolate-dipped strawberries with tiny heart sprinkles.

7. A Pop-Up Valentine's Day Card From Lovepop Rose Bouquet Red 3D card $13 | Lovepop Sometimes, a pretty card is exactly what you need to let your SO know how much you care. Though, a 3D card adds an extra bit of charm. Lovepop has an assortment of cute Valentine's Day cards that you can personalize and send to your bae, like this rose bouquet one.

8. A Bottle Of Wine (Or A Few) From Winc 2018 Summer Water® Bubbly Rosé $25.99 | Winc If your SO loves wine, you may want to send them a bottle from Winc. You can stick with the pink and red theme and gift them this bubbly pink Summer Water rosé. And if you want something else but don't know exactly what, you can always let Winc choose your wines after filling out bae's tastes.

9. This Adorable Pet Toy From Chewy ZippyPaws Burrow Squeaky Hide & Seek Plush Dog Toy - Mailbox with Love Letters $9.20 | Chewy Show your partner that you know how pawfect their pooch is by sending them a Valentine's Day dog toy, like this lovely mailbox one. If you want to add on to this gift, Chewy also carries a Goody Box (chewy.com, $25) that's filled with treats and toys.