Whether you and your partner like to stick to homemade gifts, or you tend to use holidays as a time to really ball out, it's natural to wonder about the best Valentine’s Day gift for your partner. While there's no wrong time to give someone you love a super special present, Feb. 14 can be the right time to really hit it out of the park. It is Cupid's birthday, after all — no pressure or anything.

While the zodiac can't literally dictate anything, if you're struggling to lock down the perfect present for your special someone, knowing their sign may give you some added insight on their tastes and needs. From sending your Aquarius boo on a super thoughtful scavenger hunt to finally getting around to doing the chore you've promised your Virgo SO you'd do for a month, the zodiac can help you pick out the perfect present for your lover. Like all things in this century, you can consider astrology to be your not-so-secret shortcut, leading you to the right the answers.

If you're stressed about shopping and overwhelmed with options, here is the perfect present to get for your boo for V-Day, based on their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Scented Candles With Stylish Labels Passionate and cheerful, Aries will love to set the ambiance with a scented candle. Of course, they're independent and won't sacrifice their personal style for anyone — even their boo on V-Day. An aesthetically pleasing candle, like the ones from Boy Smells or P.F. Candle Co., will have this Aries burning bright.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Linen Sheets The sign of comfort and luxury, the way to a Taurus' heart is through a high thread-count. The bull goes weak at the knees for a nice set of sheets and will love nothing more than knowing you picked out something special just for them. Well, that and knowing that they don't have to leave their house for date night.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Balloons & Their Favorite Snack Playful Gemini is full of wonder and whimsy. Not one for super serious declarations of love or big expensive gifts, the twins will love a bunch of balloons and candy on Valentine's Day. Something that says both, "I love you for being you," and, "I can keep up with your sense of humor."

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Homemade Baked Goods Sweet Cancer just wants to know you care. Their love can't be bought with expensive presents or lavish dinners, and they'd choose a homemade gift over a store-bought one any day. From a little cake to a bunch of muffins, this crab will love a homemade baked good for V-Day.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Flowers & A List Of All The Reasons You Like Them On any given day, Leo likes the limelight. So when Feb. 14 comes around, it's safe to say this lion expects the works. While you could ball out on a fancy dinner and a limo ride (and trust me, they'd love every minute of it), Leo just wants to feel special. They'll love to read a nice card full of the reasons their boo loves them, along with a bouquet of flowers.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): That Thing They've Been Asking You To Do For A Month Virgo is all about actions over words. That bookshelf you said you'd fix. That book you promised to give back, to put on said bookshelf. That other little thing they've been mentioning for weeks now that you've been putting off. Consider V-Day a time to show them that you've been listening to them and care about their needs.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Fancy Bath Products & A Steamy Shower Together Lovely Libra is all about fantasy and imagination. The sign of love and beauty, they like to treat themselves and their boos to the finer things in life. This V-Day, the scales will love fancy bath products, like shampoos and soaps from Aesop, along with the promise of a steamy shower together. Bonus points for creating something intricate and roleplaying a situation for later in the night.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Unfollowing Your Exes In Front Of Them Maybe you express your feelings to them by reading them a poem about love. Maybe you give them the spare key to your place. While you don't have to literally unfollow all of your exes in front of them, doing something to show your commitment to them and only them is the V-Day present of this water sign's dreams.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): A New Experience In an ideal world, where money isn't real and no one needs to go to work, the ideal V-Day present for a Sag would probably be an impromptu trip or exotic vacation. However, in the real world, simply trying a new restaurant, getting them a book they haven't read, or going seeing an art show they've expressed interest in will really make them happy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): A Work Or Travel Backpack For V-Day, this goat will love a present that's multifunctional and durable, and most importantly, that they can use personally and professionally. Something like a Speck backpack that's good for work and travel says, "I love how hard you work, and I also I think it would be fun to take a vacation together someday." Aw.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): A Scavenger Hunt Quirky Aquarius loves to solve problems. Not one for traditional dinner dates, they'll love to run all over town looking for riddles and clues. A Valentine's Day scavenger hunt will keep this water beater on their toes and make their heart skip a beat.