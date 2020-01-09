Your idea of the dreamiest bachelorette party may be lounging poolside and soaking up the warm rays of sunshine in Palm Springs, California. As soon as that magical word "yes" is said, the party planning can begin. Whether you're browsing the web and want to send suggestions to your maid of honor, or you're part of the bridal party, you should check out this list of Airbnbs in Palm Springs for a bachelorette party you won't forget.

For the most classic Palm Springs getaway, you'll want to find a home that has a cool interior design, incredible desert #views, and a beautiful pool the whole bride squad will enjoy. (Don't forget to pack some fun inflatables so you can capture the sweetest pics for the 'Gram.)

Since there are many options out there, this list of really cool Palm Springs homes to rent is here to make your job easier. Find an oasis that matches your bachelorette weekend priorities. For instance, book something that has both a pool and a hot tub if you want some R&R, or choose a home with a bright color scheme to match your Instagram aesthetic.

There are so many fun activities to plan for your time in Palm Springs, that you can at least nail down the accommodations first. Then, get the ball rolling on everything else for your dream bachelorette.

1. Relax Poolside At This Vibrant Pad Airbnb If a pool is your number one priority in a vacation rental, then this vibrant home in Palm Springs is an awesome choice. When you're chilling outside, you'll enjoy a beautiful view of Mt. San Jacinto, along with palm trees and bright blue skies. The pink, blue, and green colors in the furniture will really pop in the snaps you capture outside, and the flamingo-themed bathroom is the most Instagram-worthy spot for a group mirror pic.

2. This Colorful Home Has A Backyard You Won't Want To Leave Airbnb Orange you loving this colorful Airbnb? The orange really pops against the blue sky at this dreamy four-bedroom home. By day, you can enjoy the pool, and by night, you and your bachelorette crew can enjoy some wine and roast marshmallows over the gas fire pit to make s'mores.

3. This Trendy Home Has A Jacuzzi And A Saltwater Pool Airbnb When you're staying in the desert, you get every kind of weather you could want. During the day, it's hot and sunny, which is perfect for lounging poolside with some frozen cocktails. However, at night, the temperature drops. That's when you and your friends can enjoy the hot tub in this beautiful remodeled Palm Springs home.

4. This Dome Home Will Upgrade Your Instas Airbnb Sometimes, the fun of Airbnb is staying in a unique home you never would have before, like this dome house in Palm Springs. This Geodesic Dome will give you and your bridal party 360-degree views of the surrounding desert with windmills and mountains in the background. This truly is a one-of-a-kind stay.

5. This Trendy House Has A Pool With A Built-In Tan Deck Airbnb For peak Palm Springs vibes, book a mid-century modern home like this one. It has everything your crew would ever want like cozy bathrobes, a fire pit, and tan deck built into the pool.

6. Have Fun Cooking In This Retro Mid-Century House Airbnb Just imagine cooking every meal with your besties in this retro kitchen. The teal refrigerator itself looks like you took a time machine back to the 1960s. Actually, this entire mid-century modern home in Palm Springs is the definition of retro-chic, and you'll want to snap as many pics as possible when you're staying here.

7. Play Games In This Palm Springs House Airbnb If your goal of the bachelorette party getaway is to have fun with your day ones, this Palm Springs house has everything you need. Throw a little friendly competition together with the air hockey and tennis tables in the garage. There's even a mini golf area on the side of the house and a beautiful pool in the backyard.

8. Your Entire Bride Squad Can Enjoy This Palm Springs Home Airbnb This house in Palm Springs accommodates eight guests, which means everyone in your bridal party can come along for the fun. There are plenty of spaces in the backyard for your crew to lounge in the hot tub, relax on lounge chairs, or dip their feet in the pool. You won't even have to leave the backyard to eat, because there's an outdoor grill.

9. This Colorful Home Has The Perfect Backdrops For Pics Airbnb You'll want to break out your phone and snap pictures the minute you step inside this colorful home in Palm Springs. With vibrant paintings on the walls and cactus plants everywhere, the aesthetic is very retro, desert-chic. The backyard even has a ton of dreamy lounge areas like a hammock and a cabana with a couch.