There's no better time than the present to start looking for an advent calendar, because holiday fun kicks off on Dec. 1. This year, counting down to Christmas couldn't get any sweeter than having one of the best 2020 advent calendars for adults. We've picked out the ultimate variety so there's a treat for just about everyone on your nice list.

It's not just about chocolates anymore. There are calendars filled with treats that range from wine bottles to jars of fruit spreads. Depending on your loved one's specific interests, you're sure to find a calendar that's just right for them. There are beauty advent calendars for the makeup guru in your life, and pet calendars for your bestie and their best furry friend. Harry Potter and The Mandalorian fans will also be delighted to see advent calendars based on their fave movies and TV show. There's even a coffee-themed calendar to ensure your friend starts each day with a brewtiful cup of joe.

Surprising your friend, partner, or family member with the right advent calendar shows how well you know them. Plus, not only will you see the joy in their face when you hand them their present, but you'll also be able to join in on the fun when they reveal their different candles, bath bombs, or tea bags each day.

1. For The Pawrent... Frisco Holiday 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar with Toys for Dogs $35 | Chewy See on Chewy There are quite a few pet advent calendars available this year, so choosing the right one depends on what your loved one's dog or cat loves most. A fun go-to is this adorably festive Frisco dog calendar ($35, chewy.com). It has a variety of toys, like plushies and ropes.

2. For The Beauty Guru... 25 Days of Spectacular Skin Advent Calendar $250 | Elemis See on Elemis It seems like every year, there are so many beauty advent calendars to choose from. Where do you even begin? Well, if your bestie's all about switching up their skincare routine, Elemis has them covered for the holidays... and beyond. The Elemis 2020 advent calendar ($250, us.elemis.com) will totally revamp their facial routine, complete with night creams, peels, and masks.

3. For The Wine Lover... The Wine Gift Box $100 | WSJ Wine See on WSJ Wine For your person who enjoys cozy wine nights, get them this 12 Days of Joyful Toasts treasure box ($100, wsjwine.com). The festive box is filled with 12 mini bottles of Prosecco, red, and white wines. Wine not celebrate the 12 days of Christmas with a glass of something delicious?

4. For The Baby Yoda-Obsessed... Women's Star Wars The Mandalorian 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar $15 | Target See on Target Are you currently watching the new season of The Mandalorian? There's no denying The Child is the most adorable character in the entire galaxy, so get your Star Wars-loving friend a themed advent calendar. This The Child sock calendar ($15, target.com) will surprise your friend with 15 pairs of adorable socks to rock with their fave loungewear and PJs.

5. For The Candle Lover... Voluspa Japonica 12 Candle Archive Gift Set $75 | Voluspa See on Voluspa Help your friend find their fave scent by gifting them a candle advent calendar with 12 different scents ($75, voluspa.com). According to the product description, this beautiful Voluspa collection draws inspiration from Japanese paper making. Each day, your friend can enjoy a new candle that'll make their apartment smell like Santiago Huckleberry or Yashioka Gardenia.

6. For The 'Harry Potter' Wizard... Harry Potter Advent Calendar $40 | Williams Sonoma See on Williams Sonoma For something magical, get the Harry Potter-loving person in your life a Wizarding World advent calendar ($40, williams-sonoma.com). This calendar is filled with 24 different Harry Potter candies, such as Fizzing Whizbees and Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans. Every day will be like the Honeydukes Express trolley stopped by to give them a sweet treat.

7. For The 'Friends' Fanatic... Friends: The Official Advent Calendar $30 | Target See on Target Could this advent calendar be any cuter? This Friends-themed calendar was made for the super fan who watches the show so much that they quote it on the regular ($30, target.com). It's filled with fun surprises like keepsakes and ornaments for your tree.

8. For The Tea Drinker... 24 Days Of Tea $50 | DAVIDsTEA See on DAVIDsTEA For cozy winter nights spent by the fireplace, your SO can enjoy a warm cup of tea, thanks to this sweet advent calendar. The DAVIDsTEA 24 days of tea calendar has cute tins of loose leaf tea in a variety of holiday flavors like Santa's Secret and Gingerbread Blondie ($50, davidstea.com).

9. For The Foodie... Bonne Maman Preserves Advent Calendar $40 | World Market See on World Market The holidays come with delicious feasts and seasonal flavors, so your foodie friend is getting very hyped. Add to their excitement by getting them a food advent calendar like Bonne Maman's ($40, worldmarket.com). It features 24 mini fruits spreads and honey, which can be great additions to their holiday charcuterie boards.