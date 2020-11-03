PetSmart's 2020 Advent Calendars Are Here To Spoil Your Adorable Fur Baby

'Tis the season to spoil your fur baby. Your dog and cat are forever on the nice list, even when they're naughty. One cute look from your dog or cat is all it takes for them to earn presents like PetSmart's 2020 advent calendars. Countdown calendars are a fun way to celebrate the entire holiday season from the first day of December to Christmas day. Whether you have a pup or kitten at home, PetSmart has an advent calendar just for them.

Treat your sweet pup to some holiday treats with an advent calendar that has red, white, and green jingle bones. There are also savory options like a jerky treat in different flavors. Your cat can get in on the fun as well with a toy calendar or a Fancy Feast calendar with various cans. Your pet will be super excited to see what's inside, and you get to see their excitement when you open it each day. Capture those moments in your Instagram Story so your friends can see as well. Come up with a witty hashtag to use like #SantaPawsCountdown or #AFurryChristmasCalendar.

Unlike some last-minute holiday shopping, this is one item you don't want to catnap on. The fun begins on the first day of December, so add any of these advent calendars to your shopping cart right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Deck The Howls With This Cookie Calendar Merry & Bright™ Holiday Deck The Howls with Cookies Advent Calendar Dog Treat $17 | PetSmart See on PetSmart Get this cookie advent calendar for your sweet fur baby. Leading up to Christmas, there are colorful jingle bone cookies made with ingredients such as applesauce, honey, and coconut. Then, on the big day, your pup will find a surprise Santa-shaped cookie that's almost too cute to eat.

2. No Need To Hide This Rawhide Calendar Present Merry & Bright™ Holiday Deck The Howls with Rawhide Advent Calendar Dog Treat $10 | PetSmart See on PetSmart If your pup loves to chew on rawhide, you might want to get this adorable bone calendar for them. Inside, you'll find 25 rawhide chews for small to medium-sized pups. They come in an assortment of holiday shapes like lollipops, Christmas trees, snowflakes, and stars. It'll make for a very chewy Christmas.

3. Treat Your Dog To A Jerky Calendar Merry & Bright™ Holiday Deck The Howls with Jerky Advent Calendar Dog Treat $10 | PetSmart See on PetSmart For something savory, get your dog this jerky advent calendar. Each day will surprise your furry friend with some new jerky in a variety of flavors like chicken, duck, and turkey. This is especially great for pups in training who deserve a little reward after performing so well.

4. Your Pup Will Woof This Biscuit Calendar Merry & Bright™ Holiday Deck The Howls with Biscuits Advent Calendar Dog Treat $8 | PetSmart See on PetSmart Perhaps biscuits are more your pup's jam. This Merry & Bright dog biscuit calendar has 25 sweet biscuits made with ingredients like honey and peanut butter. Just like the cookies, these biscuits come in fun holiday colors like red, green, and white, but they're shaped more than just jingle bones. There are paw prints, doghouses, water bowls, and tennis ball biscuits to enjoy. What elf could be cuter than that?

5. This Cat Toy Calendar Is Purrfect Merry & Bright™ Holiday 25-Day Advent Calendar for Cats $17 | PetSmart See on PetSmart Your cat can be feline the holiday spirit as well with a Merry & Bright cat calendar. It features 25 cat toys like holiday balls and plushes like a gingerbread man and candy cane with catnip inside. You'll truly get to spoil your fur friend with so much fun. Plus, the hilarious videos you get to capture your cat playing with all their toys will be like a present to you.