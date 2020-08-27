Deciding on your pet's Halloween costume can be doggone difficult. However, PetSmart's 2020 Halloween costumes are here to make the decision process a lot easier. Instead of searching the internet for inspo, all you have to do is browse through PetSmart's new collection of costumes for your dog, cat, and even your guinea pig that are inspired by some of your favorite movies and Disney characters.

The furry friend costume you decide on together may even give you fun ideas for your own getup. You might end up with an adorable #twinning look that's totally Instagram-worthy. After all, Halloween is about being silly all dressed up and capturing spooktacular content to share.

Among the new items in PetSmart's 2020 collection is the cutest track suit from Mean Girls that your pup can be sassy in while you channel Regina George or Cady Heron. There are also many Disney princess dresses to choose from. Your paw-some prince or princess can have fun while doing their favorite tricks for treats, and you can dress up as your fave counterpart. You are sure to be a dynamic duo for the cutest Instagram selfies together.

If you're still unsure, hopefully one of these 10 PetSmart costumes will be just what you and your pooch are looking for to get the Halloween pawty started.

1. A Cool 'Mean Girls' Mom Track Suit Rubie's Halloween Mean Girls Mom Track Suit Pet Costume $27 | PetSmart This Mean Girls track suit is so fetch, and even Regina George can't deny that. After all, your pup is not just a "regular" dog, your dog is a "cool" dog. For a fun group costume with your furry friend and roomies, dress up as "The Plastics" with your dog taking center stage.

2. A Fintastic Ariel Costume Rubie's Halloween Ariel Pet Costume $25 | PetSmart Your pup was mermaid for this adorable Ariel costume from The Little Mermaid. The hilarious wig that resembles Ariel's iconic red hair is what makes this costume extra special. There's even a mermaid guinea pig option for your smaller pets at home.

3. An Out-Of-This-World The Child Costume Rubie's Halloween Star Wars The Child Pet Costume $30 | PetSmart Star Wars fans can dress up their dog up as Baby Yoda — aka, The Child — from The Mandalorian. Choose between this dog costume that has The Child holding a frog, or a cozy Baby Yoda option that fits both a cat and a dog. Whatever you get, caption your costumed selfies with, "Yoda one for me."

4. A Mailman Costume That Truly Delivers Thrills & Chills™ Pet Halloween Mailman Pet Costume $20 | PetSmart It's time to address those rumors that postal workers and dogs don't get along by getting this adorable mailman pet costume. From the front, it'll make your dog or cat look like a USPS worker carrying a package. It's not only silly and adorable, but will definitely bring a smile to your delivery person's day.

5. A Wigged-Out 'Beetlejuice' Costume Rubie's Halloween Beetlejuice Pet Costume $20 | PetSmart The highlight of this Beetlejuice costume is definitely the hilarious green wig. There's just something about pets in wigs that instantly make you LOL. PetSmart has both this lime green option and a Beetlejuice costume with a grey wig, so choose whichever one matches your fur baby's fur and vibe better.

6. A Royal 'Tiger King' Costume Rubie's Halloween Royal Tiger Pet Costume $20 | PetSmart Netflix's series, Tiger King, was a big hit at the beginning quarantine, so any characters from the show might be trending costumes this year for Halloween. Instead of dressing up as Carole Baskin or Joe Exotic, your pet can dress up as a literal Tiger King. With a tiny crown on their head, they'll be royally cute.

7. A Doughnut And Coffee Costume You'll Love A Latte Thrills & Chills™ Pet Halloween Donuts & Coffee Pet Costume $20 | PetSmart You doughnut want to miss out on this coffee and doughnut costume, especially if your pup enjoys puppuccinos for a sweet treat. Complete the punny #twinning moment by going as a Milk Bone. Then you have representation of snacks you both enjoy.

8. A Classic Monster Costume Thrills & Chills™ Pet Halloween Monster Pet Costume $20 | PetSmart Sometimes, it's easy on Halloween to just to dress up as a monster from a classic horror movie. Choose between something like Frankenstein's monster or a werewolf. PetSmart even has some newer horror icons like Chucky. Any of these are perfect to wear while you're snuggling up and watching scary movies.

9. A Magical Narwhal Costume Thrills & Chills™ Pet Halloween Narwhal Pet Costume $20 | PetSmart Your pup will look absolutely magical in this narwhal costume. To keep on the mystical trend, you can even dress up your guinea pig in a unicorn costume. Get your point across on your Insta post with a punny caption like, "I will narwhalways love you."