For Halloween lovers everywhere, there's nothing better than when Oct. 31 lands on a Saturday, which just so happens to be the case this year. Something about having to rush home from work on a weekday to throw together your costume, only to deal with a killer hangover the next day, can really put a damper on things. Unfortunately, 2020 has been chock-full of dampers, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrating at home with your partner is probably the safest bet this year. Fortunately, there are plenty of At-home Halloween date ideas that will ensure you and your SO still have a fun and festive evening.

1. Watch Scary Movies.

What better way to celebrate Halloween than having a scary movie marathon? The good news is you won't even need to leave the comfort of your cozy bed. Just order delivery, bust out the fall-flavored hot toddy fixins and you're good to go.

2. Bake Halloween-Themed Treats.

Is it just me, or is the best part about Halloween the treats? For couples who can't get enough of the sweets, baking together is a great way to bond, and there's a delicious reward at the end.

3. Enjoy A Night Of Sexy Role-Play.

If you and your partner have been waiting for the perfect excuse to ramp up the heat between the sheets, a sexy night of role-play may be right up your alley. Plus, it gives you another excuse to dress up.

4. Carve Pumpkins.

Nothing will get you in the Halloween spirit like carving up a pumpkin. So, if you need a fun activity to do while sipping wine and listening to "Monster Mash" on repeat. And don't forget to roast up the seeds for a tasty treat you can munch on for the rest of the evening.

5. Tell Each Other Ghost Stories.

If you and your SO really want to set the stage for a fun date night in, telling each other ghost stories should certainly get the job done. Or, if you're feeling particularly adventurous, why not build a fort in the living room and listen to scary stories while cuddling.

6. Watch 'Hocus Pocus' On A Projector.

Watching 'Hocus Pocus' is to Halloween what the 10-hour fireplace video is to Christmas. Even if you're not really watching it, just having it on in the background feels right.

Shutterstock

7. Prepare A Halloween-Themed Dinner With Drink Pairings.

For couples who want to spend All Hallows' Eve flexing their culinary skills, why not plan a fun and festive meal? If you're feeling extra fancy, consider serving each course with a different spooky brew.

8. Snuggle Under The Stars.

Stargazing is another fun way to enjoy a Halloween date night at home. Put together a solid playlist, lay down a blanket in your backyard or on your balcony, and snuggle up under the beautiful night sky.

9. Play A Murder Mystery Game.

Playing a murder mystery game is also a solid opportunity to bond with your partner on Halloween. And, if you're feeling social, you can also plan a Zoom-night with other couples and play virtually.

10. Make Some Spooky Art.

For more creative couples, Halloween is likely going to turn into another chance to get creative with each other. Planning a cute craft night is a low-key way to show each other that even when life gives you lemons, you can make some spooky (and spiked?) lemonade.

Although staying in on Halloween might not be the most ideal, there are still plenty of fun things for you and your partner to do together. Planning ahead is the best way to ensure that you and your SO can make the most of the situation and still have a memorable evening.