Planning an at-home date for the biggest diva in the zodiac can be straight-up daunting. If you're in a relationship with a Leo, then you likely already know those born between July 23 and Aug. 22 are just a tad bit high-maintenance. Your average date idea might not always impress a lion — they're into luxury and grandeur, not dinner and a movie. Impressing them can be even tougher when you're limited to your living room. So, if you need at-home date ideas for a Leo partner, you're in luck, because I have some fun suggestions they're sure to love.

Planning a Netflix-and-chill night? Hmmm, try again. Leos love all things high-class and fabulous, which means anything involving pants with an elastic waistband isn't going to cut it. You don't need to empty your savings account in order to impress your lover from home. In fact, some at-home date ideas are (gasp!) totally free. Whether the Leo in your life is into pampering, photoshoots, or playing pretend, here are 10 ways to make them feel like the celebs they are without even having to leaving the house. (Bonus points if you're able to take the perfect pic for their Instagram.)

1. Fake A Hotel Stay catchlights_sg/E+/Getty Images You don't need to actually stay at a hotel to get turndown service. Show your Leo boo some five-star hospitality by clearing the clutter out of the bedroom, laying out matching bathrobes, and chilling a bottle of champagne in an ice bucket. You can spend the evening watching TV in bed and ordering "room service." Bonus points if you leave mini chocolates on the pillows.

2. Stage A Photoshoot Leos are always in need of fresh IG content, so why not spend an evening playing photographer? Pick out some outfits for your Leo lover and give them plenty of direction — they'll probably enjoy being bossed around by you for a change. You can even do a boudoir shoot if your partner isn't feeling shy. (But then again, they're a Leo, so they don't know the meaning of "shy.")

3. Do A Virtual Wine Tasting Bring the vineyard to your living room with a classy online wine-tasting class. There are plenty of virtual wine tastings available, hosted by wineries, wine makers, and experts around the world. Some are free and simply require you to purchase the wine ahead of time, while other classes may charge a fee and will ship you the necessary wine bottles.

4. Play Dress-Up Leos never need a reason to dress up. Make your usual dinner-and-a-movie night a little extra special by going all out with your hair, makeup, and outfit. Get gussied up in separate rooms so you can surprise each other with the final result.

5. Plan A Trip Even if you don't have plans to travel in the near future, it's always fun to plan a dream getaway with your boo. You can keep it realistic with a trip you may actually take in the future, or you can give yourselves an unlimited budget and go wild. If you're not sure how to get started, try taking a travel quiz.

6. Take A Virtual Dance Lesson FG Trade/E+/Getty Images While playing some bops and dancing around your kitchen is always a good time, you can take an at-home dance party to the next level with a structured dance lesson for couples. Leos love showing off their skills, and websites like Show Her Off and Passion4Dancing can help teach you some new moves.

7. Have A Spa Day Want to make the Leo in your life feel like the king or queen they are? Pamper them with at-home spa services. Play some mellow music, light a few candles, and give them a massage they'll never forget. You can even conclude your spa sesh with a hot bubble bath together.

8. Make Fancy Cocktails Pretend you're in a speakeasy for the night by mixing up some fancy AF drinks with your SO. You can learn how to make cocktails like pros with an online mixology class or by following simple cocktail recipes. Either way, the result is going to be way classier than a six-pack of beer.

9. Order In From An Expensive Restaurant There's nothing wrong with ordering a pizza, but if you really want to impress a Leo, try ordering takeout from a high-end restaurant instead. Get some steak frites or salmon delivered to your door, and then transfer your entrees to plates for a true at-home restaurant experience.

10. Host A Game Night Leos are social butterflies, and while they love spending one-on-one time with their partner, they're even happier when they can hang with their boo and their crew. Work together to plan a virtual game night for all your friends, and once it's game time, let your Leo take the lead as the game show host.