25 Winter Zoom Backgrounds With The Prettiest Scenery

With 2022 just around the corner, 'tis the season to swap out any fall vibes on Zoom for some of the most stunning backdrops wintertime has to offer. While the coldest season of the year can sometimes get a bad rap, winter still has its charm. From the magic of the holidays to the jaw-dropping beauty of the northern lights, these winter Zoom backgrounds will make the most underrated season a serious contender to accompany your next video call.

Whether you're joining virtual holiday happy hours or throwing a winter game night, there's no better way to get through the seasonal slump than by swapping out your virtual background for an action-packed snowboarding shot or a photo of London all lit up during the holidays. As you’re enjoying a cozy fire or sipping on a comforting warm beverage, you may find there’s no better way to celebrate all the things you love about the season than by virtually transporting yourself to a wintery scene of your choosing.

With the help of Zoom's background feature and royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Pexels, or Unsplash, it's so easy to do. All you have to do is save the image of your choosing to your device. From there, you can open Zoom and then click Settings, and then Backgrounds & Filters. Tap the plus sign by the virtual background tab to upload your image, and voila, your computer screen will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Here are some 'Gram-worthy picks to get you started.

1. Northern Lights

Your winter plans might not include heading up north to see the northern lights, but you can experience the beauty of the aurora borealis with this wanderlust-inducing photo.

2. Winter Cabin

When heading out into the wilderness and unplugging IRL isn’t feasible you can bring the OOO vibes to your next call with this Zoom background of a secluded winter cabin.

3. The Dolomite Mountains

This uniquely-edited photograph of Italy's Dolomites is a conversation starter (and will have you browsing flights to Belluno).

4. Winter Fireplace

Wintertime is the best time of the year to cozy up in front of a roaring fireplace, and this Zoom scene will help you capture the spirit of that.

5. Snow In The City

Virtually enjoy a snow day with this cityscape that'll have you feel like you're walking through snowflakes at night.

6. Banff

Is Banff on your bucket list? Swap in this stunning photo of Moraine Lake to help feed your wanderlust until you can get there.

7. Colorado Cabin

Pretend you're waking up in a scenic Colorado cabin with this rustic Zoom background featuring a sleeping bag and a pretty incredible view.

8. Iceland Iceberg Reflection

Take in the jaw-dropping beauty of Iceland with none of the cold, thanks to this reflection of icebergs in a lake.

9. Snowboarding The Alps

Whether you’re hitting the slopes this year or not, you can start dreaming of your next skiing or snowboarding getaway with this Zoom photo from the Alps.

10. London At Christmas

London is particularly magical during the holidays thanks to its signature lighting up and down Regent Street. Capture that magic (and a shot of an iconic red double decker bus) with this wanderlust-inducing photo.

11. Yellowstone National Park

While Yellowstone is a popular summer destination, it is especially beautiful when there is snow on the ground.

12. High-Detail Snowflake

Keep it simple but seasonal with a zoomed-in photo highlighting a snowflake's intricate design.

13. Frozen Waterfall

Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't keep chasing waterfalls, thanks to this stunning shot from Iceland.

14. Hot Air Balloons in Turkey

While a lot of people are familiar with photographs of hot air balloons above Cappadocia, the image is all the more unique when the landscape is covered in snow.

15. Winter Latte

If you’re not totally ready to give up the holidays, channel the vibes of the season anytime during winter with this red latte surrounded by snow-flecked pine cones, pine branches, and apples.

16. Swiss Lake Cabin

This cabin in Switzerland is set in a winter scene with a reflective lake and a mountainous landscape.

17. Canadian Lake

With its snowy mountains and beautiful lakes, Canada is always the perfect retreat for those looking to take a chilly escape.

18. Austria’s Town By The Lake

This town by the lake in Austria has some serious winter vibes, especially with the snowcapped mountains in the distance.

19. A View Of Japan’s Mt. Fuji

There’s a spectacular view of Japan’s Mt. Fuji in this scene, along with a traditional Japanese temple.

20. Milky Way

Take a trip north to Alaska to see the Milky Way with all its bright lights.

21. Aspen Road

You’ll feel like you’re taking a road trip with this scene, which is set on a snowy Aspen, Colorado path.

22. Train in the Mountains

This scene with a train in the mountains is like a winter wonderland.

23. Leopard in the Snow

If you’re an animal lover, you’ll want to check out this leopard in the snow background.

25. Iceland

This gorgeous view of Iceland of the evening sky is perfect if you’re looking to add a calming mood to your call.

These are just a few of the many wintery scenes that can brighten up your Zoom calls, so take a look at these 'Gram-worthy picks, or use them as inspiration to jump off on some browsing of your own.