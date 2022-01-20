Disney’s Figment Popcorn Bucket Sold Out In Days, But Will It Restock?

There’s one item Disney fans have been lining up for at Walt Disney World, and it’s an unexpected hit: the Figment Popcorn Bucket. It went on sale at Epcot on Friday, Jan. 14, during the park’s Epcot International Festival Of Arts, and the purple dragon soon went viral. Odds are, you’ve already seen the cute little guy flooding your TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram feeds, but it sold out very quickly. If you were hoping to get your hands on one yourself, here’s what to know about whether or not Disney’s Figment Popcorn Bucket will restock.

In case you need a refresher, Figment is an OG Disney World character that literally represents the phrase “figment of your imagination.” He debuted in 1983 in the Journey to Imagination Pavilion, and has been a fan-favorite ever since. So, it might come as no surprise that a popcorn bucket modeled after the purple dragon was big hit. Park goers noticed it was listed as “currently unavailable” on Jan. 17, as seen in this tweet from Disney YouTuber MagicalNewsLIVE.

According to Disney blog Inside The Magic, the line to purchase a Figment bucket was up to seven hours long. As of Jan. 20, the Figment Popcorn Bucket is sold out, according a Disney spokesperson, and there’s no clear answer about a possible Figment Popcorn Bucket restock. According to the spokesperson, Disney “can’t promise when and how many may be available in the future.”

It seems like the potential for a restock is there, but Disney isn’t making any guarantees just yet.

The official Disney Parks TikTok account first gave Disney stans a preview of the Figment Popcorn Bucket on Jan. 6. “When we find out about the new #popcorn bucket before it launches Jan. 14 #Epcot #FestivalOfTheArts (2 per guest),” the caption read. The buckets were limited to two per person and sold for $25 each. Since the popcorn buckets have sold out, online listings on sites like Etsy, eBay, and Mercari for $115 to $200 have begun cropping up — so if you don’t want to shell out hundreds, keep your fingers crossed that Disney comes through with a restock.

With no confirmed info about when (or if) the Figment Popcorn Bucket will restock, you can also keep your eyes out for other limited-edition popcorn buckets or merch at Disney World in 2022.

