Wendy’s Is Testing A Spicy Black Bean Burger With Jalapeños In Select Locations

Wendy’s is heating up your summer with a test item that’s packed with spice. The fast food brand is introducing a new offering with a plant-based patty, the Spicy Black Bean Burger, which features crunchy jalapeños and a ton of flavor. At launch, the burger is only testing in three areas this summer — here’s where to get Wendy’s Spicy Black Bean Burger during its limited run.

Wendy’s will begin testing its Spicy Black Bean Burger on Monday, June 28, at participating locations in three cities: Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Jacksonville, Florida. If you’re curious what’s in the bite, here’s the lowdown: The Spicy Black Bean Burger’s signature black bean patty is packed with spices like paprika and chipotle pepper.

As for the protein, Eryn Bennett, Manager of Culinary & Product Innovation at Wendy’s, said during a June 24 media preview that it’s made with black beans, chickpeas, brown rice, carrots, corn, green bell pepper, and red bell pepper. The sandwich is then layered with other tasty additions like crispy chipotle jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, a spicy chipotle sauce, fresh tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and onion slices. It’s all sandwiched between a toasted bun. While it is a plant-based offering, Wendy’s isn’t calling this burger a vegetarian option, rather it’s a flexitarian offering.

If you’re near a participating location in one of the test markets, you can grab a Spicy Black Bean Burger for $5.79 from Wendy's drive-thru, through the Wendy’s app, or via delivery with DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, or Grubhub. Plus, when you order a Spicy Black Bean Burger in the app through Thursday, July 1, you can get a free medium french fry and free delivery with your purchase.

The Spicy Black Bean Burger is joining Wendy’s Made to Crave lineup while supplies last. Like the other options in the line, you can customize the Spicy Black Bean Burger to your liking by asking for no bun, for example.

The future of the Spicy Black Bean Burger is unknown past the limited test, so you’ll need to wait to see if the test does well enough for Wendy’s to consider a nationwide release. In the meantime, you can still grab other spicy options from Wendy’s, including the Classic Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Nuggets, and a brand new Ghost Pepper Ranch that launches nationwide at Wendy’s on Monday, July 12.

Clearly, there are plenty of ways to get your spice on at Wendy’s, but if you want to try the newest plant-based spicy bite, you’ll have to head to Ohio, Florida, or Pennsylvania. A burger is worth a road trip, though, don’t you think? Remember when you go to Wendy’s to grab your go-to meal, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.