Vizzy’s New Mercury Retrograde “Good Vibes” Kits Include Crystals & Hard Seltzer

Buckle up, besties. Mercury began its second retrograde of the year on May 10, right before the total lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 16. With all this celestial energy setting things in motion, expect mixed messages, missed appointments, and things generally not going quite right. Remedying that is easier said than done, but Vizzy’s Good Vibes Kit is out to restore the balance during Mercury retrograde. The hard seltzer company collaborated with astrologer Lisa Stardust to gift “Good Vibes” kits filled with a neo-mystical candle, crystals, incense, and Vizzy Mercury Retrograde Edition Cans. Here’s how you can make the vibes immaculate and enter to win a Vizzy Good Vibes Kit if you’re 21 or over.

Mercury, the planet of communication, transportation, and cognitive functioning will be retrograding in Gemini until May 22, when it shifts back to Taurus until June 3. You’ll want to stock up on calming energy for this time. That’s why on May 12, Vizzy is letting you vent your “retrograde woes” on its site to win a “Good Vibes” kit and limited-edition hard seltzers with packaging that features celestial-inspired holographic designs, according to a press release shared with Elite Daily. It’s time to let go of what’s holding you back (and score some good vibes in the form of hard seltzer and crystals), in 1,000 characters or less to be precise.

Courtesy of Vizzy

Don’t stress about it being a visionary work, because winners will be drawn at random and not judged for how well you know each ruling planet. The sweepstakes will run three times throughout Mercury retrograde — the first entry period starts on May 12 and ends May 18, the second from May 19 to 25, and third from May 26 to June 2 — giving you plenty of chances to channel your energy into an opportunity for self-care.

If you win, whether you get Vizzy Mercury Retrograde or the Prepaid Mastercard depends on where you live. You’ll receive four cans of Vizzy Mercury Retrograde if you reside in Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, or South Dakota. Winners outside of these states will receive a $15 Prepaid Mastercard to spend on anything you’d like.

According to Stardust’s comments in the press release, “to navigate this turbulent planetary movement — it’s important to remain flexible, patient, and understanding during this time.” While good vibes aren’t limited, the Vizzy “Good Vibes” kits are limited to 300 winners — so don’t forget to enter. You can take on Mercury retrograde in so many ways, but free hard seltzer and crystals sounds like a good place to start.