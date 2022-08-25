iPhone Location Tracking Got A Creepy Upgrade — Here's How To Turn It Off

iPhone users, you might want to check your Settings, because there’s been a quiet change that might have a big impact on how you use your device. IYDK, there’s new iPhone feature within apps like Facebook and Instagram that allows you to share your “Precise Location” if you have location services turned on. And if you’ve updated your phone recently, it may have been turned on automatically. Luckily the function can be switched off manually, so if you want to protect your privacy, here’s what you need to know about how to turn off Precise Location on an iPhone to keep your whereabouts private.

Though it’s unclear how long the Precise Location feature has been around, eagle-eyed iPhone users began to notice the disturbing function during the week of Aug. 22. (The last iOS update, 15.6.1, was released Aug. 17.) The purpose of the feature, as it’s explained in the iPhone’s Settings, is to allow apps with Location Services to “use your specific location.” The description adds, “With this setting off, apps can only determine your approximate location.” If you weren’t aware, that’s how apps that use Location Access operated before Precise Location. According to Apple, Location Services let third-party apps, like your go-to coffee at Starbucks or Dunkin’, use information based on your location for purposes like setting a time zone or finding restaurant locations. And when you have Location Services turned on, your phone may send geo-tagged encrypted data for purposes of crowd-sourcing road traffic, for example.

Twitter user @Minimonistudios posted screenshots of the new Precise Location feature in Settings on Aug. 25. It appears the change came with a recent update, likely the Aug. 17 iOS update, but “Precise Location” isn’t mentioned in the details of the update on the Apple website. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for more information about new setting, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

While Precise Location might make sense for apps like Find My or Uber, users were quick to notice that the feature is automatically turned on for a majority of apps on your iPhone, including communication apps like WhatsApp and social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Though it’s not entirely clear how this information is used or if other people can access your Precise Location information, you probably want the option to keep your location your own business when you want to. Thankfully, the process of turning off your Precise Location is pretty simple, but it will take some time. Here’s how it works.

How To Turn Off Precise Location In Settings

First, if you don’t have your Location Services turned on, then you won’t have Precise Location activated. But if any of your app’s Location Services are set to “Ask Next Time Or When I Share,” “While Using The App,” or “Always,” then your Precise Location is always turned on.

There are a few different ways you can turn off the Precise Location function to prevent your apps from sharing your exact location any longer. The quickest way is to go to Settings > Privacy> Location Services. And then toggle Location Services off. But if you do that, you might miss out on some functionality in apps like Uber or Find My.

There is a more painstaking way to turn off Precise Location on the apps you’d prefer not have your exact coordinates (IDK if that’s actually how it works, but precise sounds pretty intimate.) The first way to switch off Precise Location requires you to:

Open the Settings app.

Navigate to the Privacy tab.

Tap the “Location Services” option in the Privacy tab.

Tap the name of an app, like Instagram.

After you’ve done that, you’ll be taken to a page that lists out your Location Services preferences for that app. With every app, you’ll see a section titled “Allow Location Access,” and underneath that you’ll see three options: Never, Ask Next Time Or When I Share, and While Using The App. Your current preference will be indicated with a blue checkmark, but you can always change it just by tapping a new option.

If the app also has a Precise Location option, it will appear underneath this section with an on-off toggle next to it. The toggle will likely be switched on already — to turn it off, just tap the toggle until it changes from green to grey.

Another way to turn off the feature is to:

Open the Settings app.

Scroll to the end of the page where your apps are listed out.

Tap into an app.

Select “Location”.

Find the Precise Location section, then switch the toggle off.

Either way you choose to do it, you’ll need to tap into each app, navigate to the Location page, and switch off the toggle manually until you’ve gone through all your apps. It might take some time, but once you’re done, it’ll definitely be worth it.

How To Turn Off Precise Location On New Apps

Now that you know how to turn off Precise Location, here’s what you can do to keep Precise Location off the next time you download an app.

When you download an app that requires Location Services, you’ll be asked to select your Location Preferences via a pop-up in the app. The pop-up will include a map with your current location, and in the top left-hand corner of the map, there should be a button that says “Precise: On” in blue. To turn it off, all you have to do is tap the button, and your map will zoom out to indicate your location is no longer precise. If you choose “Don’t Allow,” then Precise Location will also be off.

Though you’re probably going to want to turn off all the Precise Location toggles you can find, you might want to consider leaving it on for a select few apps. According to a Location pop-up in the Uber app, ride share apps rely on Precise Location for “improved safety and a faster, more reliable pickup,” and your information will only be shared with the app “from the time you request a ride until that ride ends or whenever you have the app open on your screen.”

If it weren’t for a handful of eagle-eye techies, the Precise Location feature might’ve flown completely under the radar. Now that you’re aware of the Big Brother-esque change, it might be a good time to reevaluate the Location Preferences for each of your apps, so, you know, it doesn’t feel like you’re the star of “Somebody’s Watching Me.”