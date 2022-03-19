The price difference is big.
Apple's new 2022 iPhone SE 3 launched March 18, and here's how it compares with the iPhone 13 mini, aka the second most affordable 5G-capable Apple phone.
Looking at iPhone SE 3 versus iPhone 13 mini, both have an A15 Bionic chip and similar cameras, but the newest iPhone is missing a few features.
Both phones contain an A15 Bionic chip for faster speeds, a new 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, and 5G cellular.
The SE 3 has a 4.7-inch widescreen Retina display, while the 13 mini comes with a 5.4-inch all-screen Super Retina XDR display.