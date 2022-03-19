Tech
Here's what you need to know about the iPhone SE 3 versus the iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone SE And iPhone 13 Mini Are Very Similar, But Here's What Sets Them Apart

The price difference is big.

By Jillian Giandurco
Apple

Apple's new 2022 iPhone SE 3 launched March 18, and here's how it compares with the iPhone 13 mini, aka the second most affordable 5G-capable Apple phone.

Looking at iPhone SE 3 versus iPhone 13 mini, both have an A15 Bionic chip and similar cameras, but the newest iPhone is missing a few features.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Display & Specs

Both phones contain an A15 Bionic chip for faster speeds, a new 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, and 5G cellular.

The SE 3 has a 4.7-inch widescreen Retina display, while the 13 mini comes with a 5.4-inch all-screen Super Retina XDR display.

T-Mobile

