This Viral TikTok Effect Matches You With Your Celebrity Look-Alike

TikTokers are finding their famous doppelgängers with a new viral trend. The latest effect on the app flips through photos of celebrities until it stops on a famous person you look like, and people are loving it. Here’s how to get TikTok’s Celebrity Twin filter to see who your celeb match is.

TikTok’s Celebrity Twin filter gained popularity in late January 2022, and the viral effect is pretty easy to use but tricky to find. On the heels of the celebrity parents TikTok trend, the Celebrity Twin filter is another fun take on incorporating some famous faces into your vids. It’s unclear when the Celebrity Twin filter launched on the app, though its early peak at the beginning of the year suggests it’s a new creation. There’s one reason why the effect might be tricky to find — sadly, not everyone will have the effect in their app, and it’s uncertain how widespread the limitations are.

Before you head to the app to start your search, here’s how to get the filter to find out who your lookalike is.

How To Get TikTok’s Celebrity Twin Filter:

Open the TikTok app. Tap the Discover icon on the bottom of the page. In the search bar, type “Your Celebrity Twin.” Tap the red record button next to the the filter under Effects. Begin recording your TikTok with the red record button, then tap the screen to run through the cycle of A-list faces.

If you don’t like your first match, you can use the filter again to get a different result since it appears to select a celeb each time randomly.

Can’t Find Celebrity Twin Filter?

Those who aren’t seeing the filter in the Effects section are not totally out of luck. It appears to be a regional launch, so if your search for the filter yields no results, you might live in an area that doesn’t have the TikTok Celebrity Twin filter. But if you have an Instagram account, there’s a hack you can use as a workaround.

Creator of the TikTok filter @emmasofija brought the effect to Instagram so users on both platforms can join in on the fun, and you can too. Instead of recording through TikTok, head over to Instagram and tap on the plus sign to create a Story. Next, scroll to the far-right and tap on the “Browse Effects” button to head to the Effect Gallery. From the gallery, tap on the magnifying glass icon in the top-right corner to search and type “celebrity twin” in the search bar at the top of your screen. Select the option from filter creator @emmasofija and select “Try It” to record an Instagram Stories video. (You can also find the filter on her Instagram profile.)

Just like like TikTok filter, you’ll need to tap the screen to get the cards moving in the Instagram version, too. After you've finished your video, you can tap the three dots icon in the top-right corner of your screen and select “Save” to download the clip to your phone. Then, all you’ll need to do is upload it to your TikTok and post it.

You can also try out TikTok’s Shapeshifting effect with a grid of celebrities’ faces to make a similar video.

Once you’ve discovered your celebrity twin using the TikTok filter, you can join in on the fun to see all the people who ~seemingly~ share faces with celebs, whether it’s an accurate take or not.