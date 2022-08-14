Fall is all about the comeback of the PSL, but of course, there are times when you’ll want to pair your seasonal sip with some spiced bites for a totally energizing breakfast. Thankfully, Thomas’ Pumpkin Spice Bagels and English Muffins are officially back for Fall 2022, and as always, they’ll add that extra seasonal spice to your breakfast. Now that the OG offerings are back, you can look forward to kicking off cozy season with so much pumpkin-flavored goodness.

Thomas’ Pumpkin Spice Bagels and English Muffins returned to shelves nationwide on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and naturally, pumpkin spice devotees across the country are celebrating. After all, the spiced bagels and muffins, which were originally released in 2015 and last available in September 2021, have certainly become fan-favorites in the annual lineup of pumpkin-flavored releases from major brands, whether it’s Starbucks’ coffee collection or Trader Joe’s autumnal grocery items.

In case you need a refresher, Thomas’ Pumpkin Spice-flavored English Muffins and Bagels are a blend of real pumpkin puree, spices, and cinnamon — which basically makes them like a PSL in breakfast form. Of course, the offerings pair perfectly with an actual PSL or on their own, and they’re both tasty and satisfying as a morning (or afternoon and dinner) bite. Yep, you can even eat them as a savory dessert while you’re having a Halloweentown marathon at home this fall.

To get your hands on Thomas’ Pumpkin Spice Bagels and English Muffins, you’ll need to head to nationwide retailers where the offerings are selling for around $4.69 for a six-pack of English muffins and $4.59 for a six-pack of bagels, depending on the location. To find a store near you selling the bites, you can use Thomas’ Pumpkin Spice Bagels and English Muffins store locator. As usual, Thomas’ Pumpkin Spice Bagels and English Muffins are seasonal offerings, which means you’ll want to stock up on the bites before they disappear from shelves again. It’s time to spice up your mornings with so much pumpkin-flavored goodness.