You Could Get Paid $1,000 To Taste All Of Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spice Offerings

Is pumpkin spice your favorite food group? Put those autumnal taste buds to good use this season and become the ultimate PSL food taste-tester for Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Palooza. FinanceBuzz is looking to hire a Trader Joe’s “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” and fall food expert to try out all new grocery items for 2022, like pumpkin-stuffed ravioli, pumpkin waffles, and cinnamon rolls. If your mouth is watering, keep reading to find out how you can enter to win a free fall feast from Trader Joe’s, plus $1,000 just for giving your foodie feedback.

The job as Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spice Pundit is all about providing market research to help shoppers decide which fall food items to buy and budget for. You probably already recommend your favorite grocery items and delicious deals to your friends to try, except this time you’ll get paid to share your reviews. If you’re selected for the role, you’ll receive a $500 dollar gift card to cover all the Pumpkin Palooza goodies you can eat, so you’ll be able to share with fellow Trader Joe’s customers whether an item is worth trying for themselves. It’s important to carefully purchase groceries so you don’t end up disappointed when you try them at home, especially for seasonal treats like pumpkin-spiced ginger brew and pumpkin-flavored cereal.

Shutterstock

By now, you’re probably ready and hungry to apply to be a part of Pumpkin Palooza 2022, so here are the easy steps to apply to be Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spice Pundit. You’ll just need to fill out the form on FinanceBuzz’s with a few get-to-know-you questions before Aug. 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

As long as you live nearby a Trader Joe’s store in the US and are over the age of 18, you can apply for the gig. The chosen Pumpkin Spice Pundit taste-tester will head to their local Trader Joe’s with their $500 gift card for a shopping spree of all the new seasonal foods to take home. All those years of searching for the perfect pumpkin spiced latte can finally go to good use, by using your expert taste to curate the best finds from Trader Joe’s fall 2022 food selection.

As the Pumpkin Spice Pundit, your tasks will be to photograph each food item after you prepare or unwrap it, write a description of its flavor and texture, and rate it based on special criteria. Your hard but delicious work will then get published on FinanceBuzz so other shoppers can read your valuable recommendations and go try your five-star picks at their own Trader Joe’s store.

The new hire will be announced on Sept. 2, so make sure you check your email to find out if you get selected. This opportunity is almost as irresistible as an apple cider donut, so apply so you can embrace PSL season just in time to round up all your favorite autumnal treats.