As TikTok solidified in fall 2021, “gorgeous, gorgeous girls love soup.” And it seems like Subway knows “soup girls are the most popular girls in the chicken coup” who deserve a deal on their steaming hot cup of fall goodness. Enter Subway’s Souped Up Weekends with a chance to save $1 on the chain’s recently refreshed soup offerings. Soup queens know that every day is soup day, but you’ll want to make sure you order your fave bowls on the weekends this October to score this tasty deal.

From Chicken Noodle Soup to Broccoli Cheddar Soup, and Loaded Baked Potato Soup, Subway has plenty of options to choose from. No, these offerings aren’t brand new, but they have gotten a glow up with upgraded ingredients and flavor — and they’re $1 cheaper every weekend in October. Yes, all weekend long: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The thing is, you won’t get the deal just by walking into a Subway location on a weekend. You have to take a few steps to get the discount.

The deal, available as of Oct. 7, is exclusive to soup lovers with a Subway My Way Rewards account that is opted into email. And the key to scooping up this deal is to opt into email at least 72 hours before redeeming it. (If you’ve already opted into emails, you probably have the deal waiting right in your inbox.) Newbies and OGs alike, keep an eye out for an email from Subway with a code that drops every Friday. You can redeem the $1 off discount as many times as you want over the weekend, but you’ll need the new code for each week. Prices of soups vary by location.

Courtesy of Subway

Now that you know how to score the discounted soupy goodness, here’s what you can look forward to tasting, according to an email from Subway to Elite Daily. Richer and heartier, the Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup has more shredded all-white-meat chicken and diced veggies. Dive into a bowl of cheesy goodness with the Broccoli Cheddar Soup with a new look and texture. Finally, Subway is piling on the bacon, cream cheese, and red potatoes for the Loaded Baked Potato Soup that is smoky with every spoonful.

You can pair your soup with one of the new 12 sandwiches Subway dropped in July. Just choose from Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken, or Clubs, and you’ll be ready for some (discounted) soup and sandwich goodness.