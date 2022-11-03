Starbucks’ festive energy is off the charts with its new line of 2022 holiday merch. A slew of Starbucks holiday cold cups and tumblers dropped in late October, and they’re worthy of adding to your Christmas wish lists. From Bling Cold Cups to cup ornaments, they’ll make the ideal stocking stuffer for any Starbucks lover, or for building up your carefully curated collection. Once you snap up your favorite designs, all that’ll be left to do is to fill up your cups with a holiday drink.

It’s never too early to get merry for the holidays. Making an appearance in the cups and tumblers department are the beloved Bling Cups that shimmer in gleaming gold and hot pink (aka sangria). The mini matching ornaments are so cute, they’ll spruce up any Christmas tree. Plus, a handful of floral decal tumblers are adding a pop of color to cure your winter blues. Starbucks referred to the holiday merch drop as a “preview,” so you may be able to look forward to more options soon.

As you bring the merry to your Starbucks cup collection, you can also make your coffee runs a little more special. On Nov. 3, Starbucks’ holiday menu returns with specialty drinks, bakery items, and new paper red cup designs. As you shop for your reusable holiday cups, you can also deck out your Peppermint Mocha in the seasonal disposable cups to add some sparkle to your day. The 2022 red cups come with holiday motifs of Frosted Sparkles, Gift-Wrapped Magic, Ornament Wonder, and Cozy Evergreen. Of course, you don’t want to forget to pick up the reusable holiday cups and tumblers — here are the Instagram-worthy designs you can choose from.

Bling Cold Cups ($29.95) & Bling Ornaments ($14.95) Courtesy of Starbucks What’s Christmas (or the holiday season, in general) without the bling? You’ll be glowing with these new 24-ounce gold and sangria Bling Cold Cups. They even come in mini ornament versions for your tree.

Jeweled Cold Cups ($22.95) Courtesy of Starbucks Dazzle with white, merlot, and azure jeweled cold cups that will spark up your morning coffees. The 24-ounce cups give off a shimmery vibe for the holidays.

Gradient Candy Water Bottle ($24.95) Courtesy of Starbucks Stay hydrated and stylish while you’re doing your holiday shopping with this festive 20-ounce water bottle.

Enchanted Forest Cup ($27.95) Courtesy of Starbucks This 24-ounce Enchanted Forest Cup is giving evermore vibes. Pretend you’re emerging from the forest à la Taylor Swift with the dark reds and greens in the floral designs.

Mint Poinsettia Tumbler ($19.95) Courtesy of Starbucks A mint cup for your Peppermint Mocha, the 12-ounce Mint Poinsettia Tumbler adds a touch of holiday spirit with red poinsettia flowers.

Light Pink Lace Cup ($22.95) Courtesy of Starbucks The 24-ounce Pink Lace Cup is pretty in pink with subtle floral decals embellishing the pastel hue.