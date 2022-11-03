Starbucks’ festive energy is off the charts with its new line of 2022 holiday merch. A slew of Starbucks holiday cold cups and tumblers dropped in late October, and they’re worthy of adding to your Christmas wish lists. From Bling Cold Cups to cup ornaments, they’ll make the ideal stocking stuffer for any Starbucks lover, or for building up your carefully curated collection. Once you snap up your favorite designs, all that’ll be left to do is to fill up your cups with a holiday drink.
It’s never too early to get merry for the holidays. Making an appearance in the cups and tumblers department are the beloved Bling Cups that shimmer in gleaming gold and hot pink (aka sangria). The mini matching ornaments are so cute, they’ll spruce up any Christmas tree. Plus, a handful of floral decal tumblers are adding a pop of color to cure your winter blues. Starbucks referred to the holiday merch drop as a “preview,” so you may be able to look forward to more options soon.
As you bring the merry to your Starbucks cup collection, you can also make your coffee runs a little more special. On Nov. 3, Starbucks’ holiday menu returns with specialty drinks, bakery items, and new paper red cup designs. As you shop for your reusable holiday cups, you can also deck out your Peppermint Mocha in the seasonal disposable cups to add some sparkle to your day. The 2022 red cups come with holiday motifs of Frosted Sparkles, Gift-Wrapped Magic, Ornament Wonder, and Cozy Evergreen. Of course, you don’t want to forget to pick up the reusable holiday cups and tumblers — here are the Instagram-worthy designs you can choose from.