21 ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Zoom Backgrounds That Capture Iconic Moments

You already know you can upgrade your video calls with virtual backgrounds, but there are so many options out there that it can be tough to choose just one. Luckily, these Schitt’s Creek Zoom backgrounds cover just about every iconic moment from the show’s six-season run. You can transport yourself to Moira’s wig wall, Rose Apothecary, the Rosebud Motel, and more in just a few clicks by swapping out your real surroundings with one of the Schitt’s Creek backdrops of your choice.

Schitt's Creek’s final episode aired in April 2020, but that doesn’t mean you love your favorite fish-out-of-water family any less. Right before the series came to a close, the Schitt's Creek Twitter account posted eight background options for Zoom, and they include some very familiar spots. Once you’ve rotated between Café Tropical and David and Alexis’ bedroom enough times, you can move on to even more iconic moments from the show. To make sure you’re never wanting for Schitt’s Creek vibes on your video calls, we’ve rounded up 21 backgrounds that will transport you to the town.

You can try out these virtual backgrounds by first making sure you have Zoom version 5.2.0 on your PC or Mac, or an updated iOS Zoom mobile app. To use the mobile app, you need an iPhone 8 or later or a fifth-generation iPad or later. If you don’t have an account yet, sign up to start using the Schitt's Creek backgrounds.

Place yourself in front of Bob’s Garage with this Schitt’s Creek background from the show’s official Twitter account.

Café Tropical is a quintessential Schitt’s Creek spot, and you can put yourself right outside its storefront.

The motel became “the Rosebud Motel” after Johnny partners in with Stevie Bud in Season 3:

Although fans don’t get to see the creek in Schitt’s Creek too often, you can subtly rep the show with this shot of the infamous natural water source.

Moira’s wig wall become iconic as soon as it showed up in Season 1.

This view of the Roses’ bedroom in the motel gives you a nice shot of Alexis’ and David’s beds.

The Rosebud Motel has some interesting decor, and it’s hard to forget the huge painting of a deer in the reception area, where Stevie is usually sitting.

In Season 3, David officially hosted a soft launch of his new business, the Rose Apothecary, and it soon became one of his greatest joys:

When David and Patrick had a bachelor party at a local escape room in Season 6, everyone got anxious fast.

If you’re feeling “a little bit Alexis,” there’s a background for that: the infamous dance audition from Season 5.

There are plenty of meme-able David Rose moments, but who could forget when he was lost in Amish country in Season 2?

When Moira and Johnny hosted a co-celebration of Alexis’ graduation and David’s birthday in Season 3, the message on the birthday cake was hilariously straightforward.

When David hit a home run in Season 5, it was both hilarious and totally sweet.

The moment in Season 1 when Johnny and Moira decided to engage in “team-building” exercises was a great intro to the Rose fam.

When Moira gave David a cooking lesson on how to make the family enchiladas in Season 2, the “folding cheese” debacle ensued.

Moira’s fruit wine commercial from Season 1 is the perfect background for when you want some “musk melon goodness.”

Moira’s tourism video for Schitt’s Creek in Season 6 was… something.

Moira and David’s wine tasting at Herb Ertlinger Winery in Season 6 was almost as memorable as the fruit wine commercial.

Stevie and David’s relationship on Schitt’s Creek was one of the most heartwarming parts of the show, and you can relive this Season 4 moment when David admitted that Stevie was his best friend.

In Season 4, David and Stevie’s awkward getaway as a “honeymoon” couple was pretty adorable.

You can’t really look at Moira’s bizarre get-up for David and Patrick’s wedding in Season 6 without laughing.

To set any of these Schitt’s Creek scenes as your Zoom background, you can start a meeting, go to the Zoom homepage on the platform, click on Meeting Settings and find the Virtual Background tab. Then, you'll click the plus sign (+) button to upload your high-resolution image. Once you've uploaded an image into your Zoom background library it will be there for future use.

From David and Patrick's Rose Apothecary's "branded immersive experience" to the Rosebud Motel, "where every stay, feels like home," these Zoom backgrounds will keep you feeling connected to the Roses as you rewatch your favorite episodes over and over.