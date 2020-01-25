Chick-Fil-A Is Selling Nuggets, Brownies, And Cookies In Heart-Shaped Trays

Make your Valentine's Day snack sesh extra special with Chick-fil-A's heart-shaped trays full of nuggets (or cookies, or brownies). The fan-favorite offering is back for 2022, and the price of Chick-fil-A’s heart-shaped nugget tray depends on what you want to fill it with. Check out the options you can share with your SO, BFF, or enjoy all by yourself this Valentine’s Day.

Heart-shaped nugget trays launched in select Chick-fil-A locations for Valentine's Day 2022 in late January. The trays can hold one of four tasty menu items: 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick n Minis, 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies, or 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownies halves. you might recognize the brownie halves as the newer option of the group, since they debuted in 2021, but the heart-shaped trays have been around for a few years, since 2019. One thing that’s remained the same since their launch is that Chic-fil-A’s heart-shaped trays or only available for a limited time while supplies last.

So you know what to expect when you order the themed treats, prices are as follows, per a Chick-fil-A spokesperson:

10-count Chick n Minis start at $8.45.

12 Chocolate Fudge Brownies halves start at $11.50.

6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookie starts at $6.99.

30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets start at $12.69.

The heart-shaped nugget trays are available in participating stores and for delivery in some areas. You can check availability in your area using the Chick-fil-A app, or you can contact your local restaurant to see if they’re selling the heart-shaped trays. If you don't have the Chick-fil-A app, you can download it for iOS or Android for free and create your account.

Want to share some heart-shaped Chick-fil-A goodness with someone you won’t see IRL on Valentine’s Day? You can send them some of your Chick-fil-A One rewards when you tap “gift to a friend” in the rewards section of the app. TBH, it might be the best Valentine you can give.

