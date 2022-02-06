Chick-Fil-A Is Bringing Back Its Heart-Shaped Nugget Tray For Valentine's Day

Get ready to show your appreciation this Valentine’s season with the return of a romantic treat at Chick-fil-A. Yep, you heard that right — Chick-fil-A’s heart-shaped nugget tray is officially back for 2022, which means you can once again order your favorite bites in the beloved holiday design. It’s a sweet surprise to send to any chicken nugget or chocolate brownie lover this Feb. 14, whether it’s to your SO, your BFF, or just a nice pick-me-up for yourself.

Chick-fil-A’s heart-shaped nugget tray for 2022 made a comeback on Monday, Jan. 31 — just in time for fans to kick off the Valentine’s Day celebrations with a festive treat. The adorable trays, which were first introduced in 2019, have certainly become a tasty tradition for anyone looking to gift an alternative to the usual box of chocolates. This season, you have the option of ordering two savory Chick-fil-A menu items in the special heart-shaped tray: the 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets and the 10-count Chick n Minis. Of course, Valentine’s Day wouldn’t be complete without some decadent sweets. Both the six-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies and 12-count of Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves are also available in the holiday trays.

You can order your favorite menu items in Chick-fil-A’s heart shaped nugget trays at participating nationwide restaurants, as well as through Chick-fil-A’s delivery service at select locations. You can use the Chick-fil-A app to confirm the availability of the trays at your local restaurant. BTW, the offer is only available for a limited time — while supplies last — so it’s a good idea to order a tray ASAP if you’re planning on showing your love with a seriously festive (and tasty) delivery this Valentine’s Day.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A has a few other sweet gifts you can send to a loved one on Feb. 14, including Chick-fil-A’s eGift Cards, which has special Valentine’s Day designs you can send and personalize with your own note. If you’re a Chick-fil-A One Signature, Red or Silver member, you can also gift your Chick-fil-A One rewards. To do so, open your Chick-fil-A app, tap “Rewards,” and select which reward you’d like to send. Finally, tap “gift to a friend,” and then follow the instructions to include a note and send.

Before you head out to Chick-fil-A to kick off your Valentine’s Day festivities in 2022, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.