You Can Get Popeyes' Pre-Cooked Turkey For A Great Deal This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and Black Friday anticipation is already building, so it’s right around the time that you might also be thinking about your holiday food menu — most importantly, the turkey. If you don't want to worry about the hassle of cooking a raw turkey, or you just want to try something different this year, the price of Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey makes it an offer that’s hard to pass up. First introduced during Thanksgiving 2018, this zesty Louisiana-style cajun turkey from Popeyes has been a fan favorite ever since — and arguably the best part is that the pre-cooked turkey requires very little preparation. Yep, that means you can get dinner on the table without having to spend an entire day in the kitchen.

While customers have been able to preorder the cajun-spiced turkey since mid-October, you're going to have to make moves on grabbing one if you haven't already, since they're only available while supplies last. As for Popeyes’ turkey price tag, the brand says the Cajun Style Turkey varies by location but starts at $39.99 — and for that price, you'll get a bird that's been hand-rubbed with Louisiana-style seasoning, adding some spice to the classic holiday entree.

Courtesy of Popeyes

The Popeyes’ turkey, which will vary in weight somewhere between 13 and 16 pounds, comes frozen and already fully cooked, which means all you have to do is thaw it first and then reheat it before serving. Popeyes says that before heating, you should remove all outer packaging and reserve the juices. Then, pour the juices on the bird once you’ve placed it in a large roasting pan. Cook the bird at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for between two and two-and-a-half hours, until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees. Let it rest 20 minutes before carving, and voilà! You've got Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey fit for a feast.

Your best option is to call ahead and preorder one from your closest Popeyes’ location, as the brand says they have a tendency to sell out fast. Once you make your arrangements over the phone, you'll be able to schedule a time to pick up the Cajun-spiced offering, with the option to pay beforehand or at the time of pickup depending on your preference. Your other option is to just wing it and swing by the location to see if your local Popeyes has any left, but keep in mind that there's a high chance they'll be sold out if you're cutting it close to Thanksgiving.

If you do get your hands on this delicious turkey with an enviable price tag, you’ll be all set for an easy, breezy dinner prep. With just a few preparation instructions, Popeyes’ Cajun Style Turkey will make for a uniquely festive centerpiece this Thanksgiving.