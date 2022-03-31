Pop-Tarts’ First New Flavor Of 2022 Is A Snickerdoodle-Inspired Treat

You might not have realized it, but you made it all the way to April without experiencing the joy of a new Pop-Tarts flavor this year. Worry not, the company will soon release new Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts, aka the brand’s first new flavor of 2022. Like its name suggests, the new flavor creation brings the taste of snickerdoodle cookies to the OG breakfast pastry you know and love. Here’s everything you need to know about the new treat before it lands in stores this May.

Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts tags onto the growing collection of cookie-themed Pop-Tarts — cookies and cream, anyone — and this rendition promises an “ooey-gooey, cinnamon-y cookie experience” with a “a crunchy cinnamon sugar topping,” per Pop-Tarts’ March 22 press release. In case you were wondering, the other cookie-flavored Pop-Tart is frosted chocolate chip.

If you love anything cinnamon flavored, there’s a high chance you’ll want to try Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts. As a cookie, the snickerdoodle has a soft and chewy texture that is coated with a dusting of cinnamon sugar and baked until lightly golden. Nothing smells better than a plate of freshly baked cookies straight out of the oven, right? The best part about Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts is you don’t need to do any of the baking to enjoy all of the heavenly cookie scents wafting through your kitchen. Of course, you can eat Pop-Tarts out of the packet, but if you pop them into a toaster or microwave them, you’re in for a cozy treat.

Ready to swap out your cookie jar for a box of Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts? You’ll need to wait a while as the new flavor will be available in stores nationwide in May 2022. When they launch, you can score an 8-pack for $3.19. In the meantime, satisfy your sweet tooth cravings with fruity flavors like Lemon Crème Pie, Banana Crème Pie, and Peach Cobbler — and daydream about which cookie flavor will join the brand next.