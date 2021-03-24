These Pop-Tarts Dessert Flavors For Summer 2021 Include A Peach Cobbler-Inspired Treat
Pop-Tarts is giving you the perfect excuse to swap in dessert for breakfast, thanks to the upcoming launch of three pie-inspired offerings. If starting your day with a sweet tooth-satisfying treat is right up your alley, the three new Pop-Tarts dessert flavors for summer 2021 will be your new faves. With toaster pastries inspired by classic warm-weather confections like Peach Cobbler and Banana Crème Pie, it's so easy to enjoy these decadent flavors while you're on-the-go this patio season.
Starting in June 2021, Pop-Tarts will be adding to its existing dessert lineup with new flavors inspired by Lemon Crème Pie, Banana Crème Pie, and Peach Cobbler. You will be able to snag an 8-count box of either the Pop-Tarts Lemon Crème Pie or Peach Cobbler for $2.89 each, while the Banana Crème Pie flavor will be available in 16-count boxes for $3.68. As always, you can microwave or toast the pie-inspired treats and serve with ice cream for an extra summery combo, or pop in the freezer for a refreshing bite to enjoy once warm weather hits. Whether you're looking for a more tart citrus-infused snack or a sweet and fruity tart, these new offerings have got you covered — and make it completely socially acceptable to have pie for breakfast.
While picking up one (or five) of these boxes, you'll also want to keep an eye out for another new flavor: Tropical Mango, which will also be launching in June for $2.89 for a box of eight Pop-Tarts.
When purchasing your Pop-Tarts during your next grocery run, it's a good idea to follow the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC on social distancing and mask-wearing in grocery stores and check online or call ahead to make sure your flavor of choice is in stock.
June might still be a few months away, but you can enjoy the company's limited-edition Lemon Groove Pink Lemonade Pop-Tarts in the meantime and rest easy knowing that you won't have to pick between pie or cake for your Pop-Tarts fix once summer comes around.