Pop-Tarts is giving you the perfect excuse to swap in dessert for breakfast, thanks to the upcoming launch of three pie-inspired offerings. If starting your day with a sweet tooth-satisfying treat is right up your alley, the three new Pop-Tarts dessert flavors for summer 2021 will be your new faves. With toaster pastries inspired by classic warm-weather confections like Peach Cobbler and Banana Crème Pie, it's so easy to enjoy these decadent flavors while you're on-the-go this patio season.

Starting in June 2021, Pop-Tarts will be adding to its existing dessert lineup with new flavors inspired by Lemon Crème Pie, Banana Crème Pie, and Peach Cobbler. You will be able to snag an 8-count box of either the Pop-Tarts Lemon Crème Pie or Peach Cobbler for $2.89 each, while the Banana Crème Pie flavor will be available in 16-count boxes for $3.68. As always, you can microwave or toast the pie-inspired treats and serve with ice cream for an extra summery combo, or pop in the freezer for a refreshing bite to enjoy once warm weather hits. Whether you're looking for a more tart citrus-infused snack or a sweet and fruity tart, these new offerings have got you covered — and make it completely socially acceptable to have pie for breakfast.

Courtesy of Pop-Tarts

While picking up one (or five) of these boxes, you'll also want to keep an eye out for another new flavor: Tropical Mango, which will also be launching in June for $2.89 for a box of eight Pop-Tarts.

When purchasing your Pop-Tarts during your next grocery run, it's a good idea to follow the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC on social distancing and mask-wearing in grocery stores and check online or call ahead to make sure your flavor of choice is in stock.

June might still be a few months away, but you can enjoy the company's limited-edition Lemon Groove Pink Lemonade Pop-Tarts in the meantime and rest easy knowing that you won't have to pick between pie or cake for your Pop-Tarts fix once summer comes around.