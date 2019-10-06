Pretzel Pop-Tarts Are Coming To Add A Salty Kick To Your Breakfast
Breakfast is seriously the best meal of the day. There are just so many ways you can make your morning bite one that'll energize you for a long day ahead. So breakfast foodies will definitely want to check out the new Pretzel Pop-Tarts hitting shelves soon, because it's a salty kick that's bursting with flavor. Prepare your toaster because Pretzel Pop-Tarts are coming to shake up your breakfast routine this winter.
Pretzel Pop-Tarts were unveiled during the 2019 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) annual trade show in Atlanta, which was held from Oct. 1 through Oct. 4. Kellogg's announced the big news, sharing that the new flavors will include Pretzel Cinnamon Sugar and Pretzel Chocolate. According to the company, Pretzel Pop-Tarts will have "a delicious filling inside a pretzel-inspired crust with salt flake topping." The infusion of both sugar and salt in one Pop-Tart sounds like the perfect grab-and-go snack that's both tasty and convenient. Launching in December 2019, I'm already counting on these Pretzel Pop-Tarts paired with a cup of hot chocolate to keep me warm throughout the winter.
Instagram foodie @CandyHunting was lucky enough to get a taste of the new product at NACS. Sharing the sneak preview with fans in an Instagram post, @CandyHunting reviewed the snack: "New Pretzel Pop-Tarts will be out in December! There are two varieties: Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Chocolate. From what I could tell from the small sample pieces I tried, they have the same texture as normal Pop-Tarts, but have a distinct pretzel flavor and added saltiness."
Fans sound like they're both shocked and super excited for the Pretzel-Pop Tarts, and understandably so. Replying on @CandyHunting's Instagram post, users reacted to the unveiling of new flavors. User @tiljunkdouspart wrote, "I can't wait! These sound amazing!" and @madscg commented, "What the heck are all these amazing snacks?"
Kellogg's didn't stop with just the salty news — the company also gave attendees of NACS a sneak preview of the new Froot Loops-flavored Pop-Tarts. You'll want to mark your calendars, because according to Bustle, the new flavor will be released early next year as a limited-edition product. Kellogg's shared the details with Bustle: "Starting January 2020, two beloved Kellogg brands are combing for a first-ever mash up. Introducing new Froot Loops Pop-Tarts, a tasty, frooty treat with all the deliciousness you'd expected from these two favorites." The iconic flavor of Froot Loops mixed with classic Pop-Tarts sounds like a colorful snack bursting with sugar and flavor.
It's turning out to be a big year for Pop-Tart innovations, since the breakfast brand recently released two cupcake-inspired flavors in June 2019: Frosted Chocolate Cupcake flavor, which was brand-new, and the Frosted Confetti Cupcake flavor, which made a triumphant comeback. There was also the return of Pop-Tarts cereal in the flavors Frosted Strawberry and Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon. I'm personally a huge fan of the cereal, since it's nice to have an alternate breakfast option from time to time that's still packed with bites of Pop-Tart flavor.
It won't be long until winter comes, so get that toaster ready and you'll be chowing down on this pretzel-y twist on your favorite breakfast treat in no time.