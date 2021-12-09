Here’s How To Make Eggo-Flavored Pop-Tarts Actually Taste Like The OG Waffles

In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we try the latest Pop-Tarts flavor.

Two popular breakfast brands that dominated your childhood, Eggo and Pop-Tarts, recently teamed up to make the ultimate morning treat: Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts, which will hit shelves in late December 2021, according to an email from Kellogg’s to Elite Daily. This culinary crossover is a huge deal for 2000’s kids everywhere, but does the collab deliver? This review of what the Eggo-flavored Pop-Tarts tastes like fills you in on everything you need to know about the new breakfast goodie.

According to Kellogg’s, Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts 8-packs are expected to hit stores nationwide at the end of December, and 2-packs of the new flavor are coming soon to your favorite convenience stores, too — so mark you calendar. The one-of-a-kind Pop-Tarts are made with a maple-flavored filling, a buttery-yellow crust, and a white icing coating topped with yellow-string icing that is meant to remind you of your favorite waffle. Before you go changing up your breakfast routine, check out this Eggo-flavored Pop-Tarts review from Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz, who got a preview of the snack collab in early December.

The first thing Reitz noted when she smelled the Eggo Pop-Tarts right out of the package was “a subtle maple scent.” She adds that the picture of the classic Eggo waffle on the package is “what really clues you into the the inspiration for the flavor.”

To get the full effect of the Eggo Pop-Tarts, Reitz tried one cold and one hot pastry. On first bite, she noticed that eating the cold Pop-Tart “makes it hard to discern the maple flavor.” She says the sweetness of frosting really overpowered any other flavors. It took her eating about half of the cold Pop-Tart to really get any Eggo ~vibe~. “I finally got the maple/waffle flavor, but you really have to be looking for it,” she says.

According to Reitz, toasting the Pop-Tart is the way to go for a full waffle experience. “When toasted, the Eggo scent and flavor come through much more,” she shares. Although, she adds that you do have to be searching for that waffle flavor. “You still need to know what you’re looking for in the taste,” Reitz says, adding, “but when you do, the buttery, maple waffle flavor really comes through.” TBH, this is great for hot Pop-Tart truthers (and breakfast stans) everywhere.

When Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts launch at the end of December 2021, you can try the new pastry for yourself and settle the decades-old “hot versus cold” debate once and for all. An 8-pack of the Eggo Pop-Tarts will run you $2.99.

Before you make a Pop-Tarts run (and look for the new donut flavors as well), remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.