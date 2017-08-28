Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Friends Are Shocked By Them, Report Says

For a power couple that started out in New York's real estate echelon, moving to Washington's Capitol Hill battleground was more than just a few states away. Since day one, President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law have found themselves the new kids on the block and are still struggling to fall in step months later. Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's friends are increasingly souring to the couple, Vanity Fair reports.

The article, drawing on numerous New York and Washington sources, reports that many in the capital view Trump and Kushner's days there as numbered, whether they will be forced out or jump ship to save face. In an administration that feels like a season of Survivor, they seem to have few allies left.

Per Vanity Fair, friends from their past life reject their present. A New York-based friend of the couple, who was not named, was quoted saying of them,

I haven't had anything to do with them since they moved ... and it is because the day that man gave an inaugural speech, what am I going to say? 'What the f*ck is wrong with you?'

The friend also noted the change in leagues in which Kushner operates. He said,

He is rolling with the prince of Saudi Arabia and not the real-estate guys anymore.

"Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough believes Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner should leave Washington https://t.co/s51fhHjrFZ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 5, 2017

That some find the duo out of place in the White House isn't new. On Aug. 3, Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC's Morning Joe, penned an op-ed in The Washington Post calling for the president's daughter and her husband's to pull back. He wrote,

[T]he best thing they can do for their country is to move back to New York and let professionals run the White House.

Back in March, Kushner's friends expressed disappointment in the former-Democrat's outsize role in the Trump administration. A former friend of the couple who'd attended their 2009 wedding told Business Insider,

I don't think I'm going to be over it … I feel really, really upset about what they're doing. I think it's so terrible and so disruptive that I can't get over that. I can't endorse that.

New York friend of @IvankaTrump & @jaredkushner says Washington "punctures their self-esteem on a daily basis." https://t.co/4IIyhc1UP2 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) August 28, 2017

Trump and Kushner's respective involvement in the administration, each with their own agendas, have ruffled feathers. The duo have even posed a diplomatic risk, with nepotism on many a politician's lips, for example, when Ivanka took her father's seat at the G20 summit.

Just how long they'll last on Capitol Hill -- and what may eventually cause their ouster -- is unclear. But with an unprecedented rate of firings and resignations already plaguing the Trump administration, the outlook is anything but good.