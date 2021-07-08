Get ready to rep your love for Panera’s most iconic soup the next time you take a dip. Fans of the chain now have a fun lineup of hot merch to cool off in with the launch of Panera’s swim collection for summer 2021. From a green one-piece that says “Soup” to a pool float that looks like an actual bread bowl, hitting the pool or lounging beachside never felt so soup-er.

Panera released its Swim Soup collection on Thursday, July 8, and it’s inspired by the chain’s recent survey that revealed despite the heat, soup is still a go-to for many people in the summer. In a survey of of 700 people 18 or older, over 70% of respondents said they still enjoy a bowl of soup when it’s hot outside. Panera’s collection is a gift for its loyal soup-eaters to wear while they’re chillaxing poolside. It includes four different styles of swimwear in trunks and one-pieces available in sizes XS to 4X and a fun pool float that looks like a Panera bread bowl.

To shop the collection, go to the Swim Soup website and click “Shop the new Swim Soup Collection now.” Then, fill out your address and deets before placing an order for the soup-inspired items you want.

First up are the two items inspired by Panera’s fan-favorite Broccoli Cheddar Soup. The Broc Ched One-Piece is a navy blue swimsuit with a graphic print of broccoli dipped in cheddar.

Courtesy of Panera

There’s also The Broc Ched Swim Trunks, which feature the same soup-inspired design.

Courtesy of Panera

If you want to rep Panera soup in general, there’s also The Swim SOUP One-Piece. With a green background, the Panera logo on one of the hips, and the word “SOUP” across the chest, there’s no questioning what your go-to order is.

Courtesy of Panera

Finally, there are The Mother Bread Swim Trunks, green swim shorts with a Panera logo near the left leg, and a black drawstring.

Courtesy of Panera

Each of the swimwear items sells for $25, and shipping is free.

In addition to swimwear, Panera is also selling the Bread Bowl Pool Float. The float features a golden-brown “crust” texture on the outside and a softer-looking “bread” design on the inside. It’s complete with a Panera logo and sells for $20.

Courtesy of Panera

All the items in Panera’s swim collection will ship at the end of July or in early August, and will take about seven to 10 days to get to you, so you should expect to receive your goodies just in time for the dog days of summer.