You can seriously upgrade your morning routine with Panera’s new coffee subscription deal. The chain is offering customers three months of free coffee, and it’s so easy to claim. Here’s how you can sign up for Panera’s coffee subscription deal to enjoy your favorite cup of joe — without the usual cost.

The chain is making it easier for customers to get their caffeine fix with its new freebie, which is all about joining Panera’s coffee subscription. ICYDK, the monthly coffee subscription service gets you unlimited brews at Panera for $8.99 per month. If you don’t have the subscription yet or you’re resubscribing, you can get your first three months for free if you sign up through June 30 on the Panera coffee subscription website (you’ll start paying the $8.99 per month aftewards). All you’ll have to do is create a free MyPanera account and then add the subscription to your account.

Once you’re all signed up for the subscription, you can start enjoying your unlimited free brews at participating nationwide Panera locations for the next three months. You can't redeem your unlimited coffees when you're ordering Panera Bread through a delivery service or app, though, so it’s best to take a trip to your local Panera. You can get a drip hot coffee, hot tea, or iced coffee of any size once every two hours, as well as unlimited refills while you’re at Panera. If you want to customize your sip, add-ons like milk, almond milk, and sweeteners are included. You won’t be able to use your subscription on iced tea, cold brew, espresso, and cappuccinos.

Courtesy of Panera

BTW, you’ll need to be at least 18 years old to sign up for the subscription. If you try the deal out and change your mind about the service, you can easily cancel the subscription at any time before your free trial offer ends and you won’t be charged.

When heading to Panera to snag your free coffee and boost your summer mornings, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.