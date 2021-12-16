Oreo’s New Ultimate Chocolate Flavor Coming In 2022 Has *3* Layers Of Creme

Oreo is here to brighten up the new year with two new flavors with classic dessert vibes. The brand unveiled some of its upcoming flavor releases on Dec. 15 — and you’ll want to mark you’ll calendar because they’re coming soon. Here’s what you need to know about Oreo’s new Ultimate Chocolate and Toffee Crunch flavors launching in 2022, including the fact that one of these new bites has three (!!!) layers of creme.

Oreo teased fans with two new flavors on Dec. 14, before officially announcing the flavors in a tweet on Wednesday, Dec. 15. “In case you missed it… check out what OREO Cookie flavors are coming in 2022,” the brand wrote on Wednesday, Dec. 15, alongside a Twitter Spaces recording that detailed the new Ultimate Chocolate and Toffee Crunch Oreos. The new bites will officially hit the shelves nationwide beginning on Jan. 3, 2022, according to an email from Nabisco to Elite Daily, which means you won’t need to wait too long to get your hands on a couple of packs.

The new Ultimate Chocolate Oreo flavor will be available for a limited time while supplies last. These chocolatey bite, which was inspired by a slice of triple chocolate cake, features three (yes, three) different layers of Oreo creme — white, milk, and dark chocolate creme — sandwiched between two of the brand’s original chocolate wafer cookies.

Also new for 2022 is the Toffee Crunch Oreo, a take on the classic candy. With a toffee-flavored creme and sweet sugar crystals inside, the crunchy bites with two classic chocolate wafers will be a permanent addition to Oreo’s lineup.

Courtesy of Nabisco

If you’re already ready to give the two new Oreos flavors a taste test, you’ll be able to buy both new cookie flavors in January 2022 for $4.29 per pack wherever Oreos are sold.

As you await the debut of the new Oreo flavors — and Oreo Cakesters’ return — there are plenty of other permanent flavors like Java Chip and Chocolate Hazelnut Oreos you can snack on whenever you want.

And remember, when you embark on an Oreo run, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.